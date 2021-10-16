Dover Wins Steve King Memorial Opener Before Placing Third During Event Finale

Inside Line Promotions

– DODGE CITY, Kan. (Oct. 12, 2021) – Jack Dover scored his sixth triumph of the season last Friday during the opening round of the Steve King Memorial hosted by Dodge City Raceway Park.

It marked the first time in a little more than five years since Dover visited the track, but that didn’t slow him down. He hustled from seventh to fourth during a heat race on Friday.

“The track was kind of heavy and on a heavy track everybody is fast,” he said. “We had to make our moves fast and then fall in line.”

The performance earned the outside front row starting position in the main event and Dover capitalized, leading the distance to return to Victory Lane.

“We got a good jump on the start and went into turn one side by side with the polesitter,” he said. “I was able to come out ahead of him in turn two and we never looked back. Traffic was interesting. I got slowed up a little. I knew I slowed my pace up so at that point I had to make some risky moves. We were able to get through. Two yellows came out toward the end of the race, but I had really good restarts and never saw anybody’s nose.”

Dover ranked third in event points following the opening round. Qualifiers were inverted to begin Saturday’s finale and once again Dover rallied from the fourth row – eighth – to place fourth.

“The track started to rubber up in the qualifier,” he said. “We got up to fourth right away. It seemed we were catching the guys in front of us, but it would have taken a long time to get to them.”

Dover started the main event on the outside of the second row.

“They reworked the track twice throughout the night and it was a really good track,” he said. “The race went green to checkered. We rode around in fourth for a while. Once we got by Chris Martin we were able to run down the leaders, but it was too late. I think if it was five or six more laps we might have had something for them. I’d say 90 percent of the race was up top, but if you had to go to the bottom you could.”

Dover’s third-place result was his 30th top five of the season. That’s his most top fives since 2011.

“I’m very pleased,” he said. “Our main goal was to finish top three both nights to make for a good weekend and we were able to accomplish that.”

Dover plans on racing this Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, during the 48th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour. He has recorded top 10s at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2019 and last year. Additionally, Dover produced a podium during the event each of the last two years.

“I feel pretty good,” he said. “We need to do well in the heat race to put ourselves in a good spot come feature-time. Last year I think we started 14 th and ran up to fourth during the finale. I know we have a fast car. We just need to put ourselves in a good spot.”

QUICK RESULTS –

Oct. 8 – Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan. – Heat race: 4 (7); Feature: 1 (2).

Oct. 9 – Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan. – Qualifier: 4 (8); Feature: 3 (4).

SEASON STATS –

55 races, 6 wins, 30 top fives, 37 top 10s, 42 top 15s, 44 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, for the 48 th annual Devil’s Bowl Winter Nationals with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Speedway Graphics

Speedway Graphics/Action Signs is a full-service sign and graphic shop specializing in vehicle graphics and commercial signs. The company has been in business since 1986 and is centrally located in Omaha, Neb. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/Speedway-Graphics-408360385887505/ .

“Stan and everyone at Speedway Graphics have done a great job of producing great looking cars for me every year,” Dover said. “They always find a way to get it done even in the last minute and I appreciate their hard work and support of our race team.”

Dover would also like to thank Carpet Land, Liquid Trucking, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Langfeldt Overhead Door, Speedway Graphics, SSS Motorsports, Speedway Engines, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.