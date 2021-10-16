Kofoid Goes Two-for-Two on the Weekend in Oklahoma

From POWRi

Oklahoma City, OK. (10/15/2021) The Penngrove, CA. native, Michael “Buddy” Kofoid found himself victorious at I-44 Riverside Speedway for the Charlene Meents Memorial to claim his ninth win on the 2021 season with the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League. Kofoid earned his second feature event on the three-day race weekend, he will aim to sweep the weekend tomorrow for the final night of the Meents Memorial at I-44.

Cannon McIntosh and Jake Neuman brought the 24-car field to the green flag for the 30-lap main event. McIntosh jumped out to the early lead, but Kofoid stayed right on his tail in second. Right off the bat, Kofoid and McIntosh treaded spots for the lead as a red flag flew for Austin Barnhill upside down on lap 6.

As the laps wound down, McIntosh remained in the lead with Kofoid behind and Jake Neuman in third. With 7-laps to go Kofoid perfected his corner and took the lead from McIntosh, right as they get into lapped traffic. McIntosh, running second found himself upside down in turns 3&4 after battling the technical corner.

After the restart, Kofoid crossed the finish line to win the Charlene Meents Memorial and picked up his ninth win on the 2021 season with the POWRi midgets. The Keith Kunz Motorsports stable swept the podium with Christopher Bell, the TRD hard charger finishing in second, and Dasion Pursley in third. Jake Neuman finished in fourth, and Brenham Crouch rounded out the top five for the 30-lap main event.

“These KKM cars are super good through the ruff, I think we have one of the best cars out there, really at any track but especially at tracks like this.” Buddy Kofoid

“It was pretty tough, the track made us earn it tonight, and Buddy was obviously on the ragged edge tonight. Man, it’s crazy how time goes on, ten years ago I would have loved these conditions and today I was just trying to get through there without crashing.” Christopher Bell

“That was a fun race, Buddy and Cannon had a good race early on, and were going at it pretty hard. I-44 always have a little bit of character and sometimes that okay, it’s a cowboy up race track. It’s pretty cool to run against buddy and Christopher and they’re just really good right now.” Daison Pursley

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League will be back in action tomorrow, Saturday October 16th at I-44 Riverside Speedway to finish up the three-day race weekend.

Midgets

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 1 Winner: 3N-Jake Neuman

MVT Services Heat 2 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat 3 Winner: 00C-Chase McDermand

Rod End Supply Heat 4 Winner: 71-Kaylee Bryson

Schoenfeld Headers Heat 5 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

Max Papis Innovations High Point: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Super Clean Semi-Feature 1: 67W-Christopher Bell

TRD Hard Charger: 67W-Christopher Bell

Lucas Oil Feature Winner: 67-Buddy Kofoid

POWRi Lucas Oil National & West Midget League Feature Results (30 laps): 1. 67-Buddy Kofoid 2. 67W-Christopher Bell 3. 71K-Daison Pursley 4. 3N-Jake Neuman 5. 97-Brenham Crouch 6. 85T-Ryan Timms 7. 21K-Karter Sarff 8. 49-Joe B Miller 9. 71-Kaylee Bryson 10. 01-Bryant Wiedeman 11. 17-Tanner Berryhill 12. 5-Gavan Boschele 13. 72-Sam Johnson 14. 67K-Cade Lewis 15. 71E-Mariah Ede 16. 08-Cannon McIntosh 17. 83-Dominic Gorden 18. 86-Brent Crews 19. 17B-Austin Barnhill 20. 00-Trey Gropp 21. 21-Emilio Hoover 22. 26-Cory Eliason 23. 00C-Chase McDermand 24. 84-Jade Avedisian

