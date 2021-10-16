Sprint Car Challenge Tour primed for Petaluma Speedway this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Petaluma, CA…The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards will head next for its penultimate point race of the season this Saturday at Petaluma Speedway.

The event marks the final Sprint Car Challenge Tour appearance of the year at Sonoma County’s longest running entertainment venue. The tacky and hooked-up 3/8 mile clay oval is always a welcomed stop around Northern California. Petaluma Speedway routinely produces thrilling wheel-to-wheel racing, as lapped traffic can create some of the most hectic action of any venue on tour.

Please note the facility features an earlier start time, with cars on track for wheel packing around 4pm.

With just two point races remaining in the Sprint Car Challenge Tour season, Foresthill’s Ryan Robinson brings a 43-marker advantage into the Petaluma Speedway on Saturday. Robinson is coming off an eighth place finish last Friday at Keller Auto Speedway, which was his tenth top-10 effort in the 11 races held thus far. Back in June he ran second to Kaleb Montgomery, during what was a thrilling 35-lapper.

Roseville’s Colby Copeland was able to shave a few points off the lead after last weeks event and heads into Petaluma hoping to do the same. Copeland has one win on the SCCT season and like Robinson, has been a familiar sight at the front of the field. Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox ranks third in points and is just 13-digits back of Copeland, in what has been a closely contested position this year.

Lincoln’s Tanner Carrick and Roseville’s Sean Becker complete the top-five in points with two races left in 2021. Becker has always gotten around the Petaluma Speedway in good fashion and will be a favorite on Saturday.

Rounding out the top-10 in the standings are Redding’s Chase Majdic, Auburn’s Andy Forsberg, Rio Linda’s Isaiah Vasquez, Templeton’s Kaleb Montgomery and Fremont’s Shane Golobic. During the SCCT appearance in June at Petaluma it was Montgomery who earned his initial tour win.

Adult tickets this Saturday October 16th will cost $25, juniors 6-11 are $15, seniors and military $22, while kids five and under will be free.

The pit gate for competitors opens at approximately noon, while the front gate for spectators opens at 4pm. The drivers meeting will be held at 3:45pm, with track packing shortly after. Hot laps, Bianchi Farms qualifying and heat races will follow.

The Petaluma Speedway is located in the southern part of the wine country at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds just off Highway 101 in Petaluma, California. More info on the track can be found at http://www.petaluma-speedway.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour would like to thank Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Kyle Larson Racing, Pit Stop USA, Bianchi Farms, Bullard Construction, D&D Roofing, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services and High Sierra Industries for their support this season.

More information on the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

——-

Remaining Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards Events

Saturday October 16: Petaluma Speedway

Saturday November 6: Stockton Dirt Track (38th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson w/KWS-NARC)

Wednesday November 24: Merced Speedway (Non-Point Special Event w/USAC National Midgets)