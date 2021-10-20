GRANT STANDS ATOP CURB SUPER LICENSE POINTS ENTERING NOVEMEBER USAC RACES

By Richie Murray
Speedway, Indiana (October 19, 2021)………Justin Grant has won in all three USAC National divisions in 2021, and his prowess in Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midget competition has positioned the Ione, Calif. driver atop the Mike Curb Super License point standings entering the final month of the season in November.
Grant’s combined total of 4639 points in the three divisions has given him a 199-point lead in the Curb points as he aspires for his second Super License title after winning previously in 2017.
Reigning champion Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) stands second behind Grant with Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) 3rd, Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) 4th and Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) 5th encompassing the top-five.
This is the 23rd consecutive year for the Mike Curb Super License, which will pay a $5,000 reward and a USAC Super License worth $750 to the driver who finishes with the most combined USAC National points in the three series throughout the season.
Previous Super License/USAC National Driver Championship titlists include Dave Darland (1999 & 2015), Tracy Hines (2000-2008-2013-2014), J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003), Jay Drake (2004), Josh Wise (2005-2006), Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Cole Whitt (2009), Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012), Brady Bacon (2016), Justin Grant (2017), Tyler Courtney (2018-2019) and Chris Windom (2020).
Fourteen USAC National events remain in November – five Sprint Car and nine Midget. The five Sprint Car dates include three-straight nights at California’s Perris Auto Speedway on Nov. 4-5-6 and back-to-back evenings at Arizona Speedway on Nov. 12-13.
The run of nine Midget events begins at Arizona Speedway on Nov. 12-13, then it’s onto California for the final seven, starting at Bakersfield Speedway on Nov. 16, then three-in-a-row at Placerville Speedway on Nov. 18-19-20, twice at Merced Speedway on Nov. 23-25, then the finale at Ventura Raceway on Nov. 27.
2021 USAC MIKE CURB SUPER LICENSE POINT STANDINGS:
(As of October 19, 2021)
1. 4639 Justin Grant
2. 4440 Chris Windom
3. 4184 Kevin Thomas Jr.
4. 4125 Tanner Thorson
5. 3642 Logan Seavey
6. 3107 Brady Bacon
7. 2518 Thomas Meseraull
8. 2423 C.J. Leary
9. 2415 Jake Swanson
10. 2099 Robert Ballou
11. 1983 Buddy Kofoid
12. 1877 Kyle Cummins
13. 1840 Emerson Axsom
14. 1834 Daison Pursley
15. 1752 Chase Stockon
16. 1486 Shane Cottle
17. 1409 Cannon McIntosh
18. 1250 Matt Westfall
19. 1242 Chase Randall
20. 1112 Jason McDougal
21. 1050 Brandon Mattox
22. 1036 Jadon Rogers
23. 966 Ethan Mitchell
24. 938 Brenham Crouch
25. 901 Cole Bodine
26. 882 Bryant Wiedeman
27. 859 Paul Nienhiser
28. 681 Hayden Reinbold
29. 598 Hayden Williams
30. 590 Mario Clouser
31. 582 Kaylee Bryson
32. 574 Kody Swanson
33. 574 Max Adams
34. 505 Carmen Perigo
35. 481 Trey Gropp
36. 477 Stevie Sussex
37. 471 Isaac Chapple
38. 469 Corey Day
39. 455 Steven Drevicki
40. 436 Briggs Danner
41. 424 Charles Davis Jr.
42. 422 Ryan Timms
43. 404 Matt Goodnight
44. 399 Timmy Buckwalter
45. 392 David Byrne
46. 388 Chance Crum
47. 383 Kyle Robbins
48. 349 Sam Johnson
49. 348 Austin Nemire
50. 328 Shane Cockrum
51. 313 Brian Carber
52. 310 Travis Welpott
53. 305 Mike Haggenbottom
54. 294 Mark Smith
55. 292 Sterling Cling
56. 281 Brent Beauchamp
57. 280 Nick Bilbee
58. 265 Bobby Santos
59. 264 Austin Barnhill
60. 240 Riley Kreisel
61. 228 Carson Garrett
62. 228 Ricky Lewis
63. 224 Eric Gordon
64. 219 Taylor Reimer
65. 208 Dave Berkheimer
66. 204 Kyle O’Gara
67. 196 Travis Buckley
68. 187 Stephen Schnapf
69. 176 Jonathan Shafer
70. 167 Davey Ray
71. 166 Casey Buckman
72. 164 Brian Tyler
73. 162 Ryan Thomas
74. 159 Patrick Lawson
75. 155 Harley Burns
76. 152 Kendall Ruble
77. 148 Aaron Pierce
78. 146 Dave Darland
79. 145 Nathan Byrd
80. 144 Jake Neuman
81. 139 Dallas Hewitt
82. 137 Tyler Thomas
83. 126 Robert Bell
84. 125 Bryan Gossel
85. 125 Zack Pretorius
86. 123 Taylor Ferns
87. 122 Jerry Coons Jr.
88. 121 Kent Schmidt
89. 114 Critter Malone
90. 112 Terry Babb
91. 111 Tanner Carrick
92. 104 Tyler Roahrig
93. 103 Annie Breidinger
94. 95 Kyle Steffens
95. 93 Tyler Courtney
96. 91 Jake Day
97. 91 J.J. Hughes
98. 90 Blake Brannon
99. 90 Braxton Cummings
100. 90 Oliver Akard
101. 89 Tanner Swanson
102. 86 Chris Phillips
103. 85 Derek Bischak
104. 82 Brandon Morin
105. 82 Jim Anderson
106. 80 Noah Gass
107. 80 Brayden Fox
108. 79 Russ Gamester
109. 77 Clinton Boyles
110. 72 Kenney Johnson
111. 71 Joey Biasi
112. 62 Chris Fetter
113. 62 Jacob Denney
114. 60 Dustin Clark
115. 60 Mike McVetta
116. 60 Saban Bibent
117. 60 Zach Daum
118. 58 Davey Hamilton Jr.
119. 50 Emilio Hoover
120. 50 Wyatt Burks
121. 44 Ken Schrader
122. 43 Korey Weyant
123. 42 Nathan Moore
124. 40 Blake Spicer
125. 40 Craig Pellegrini
126. 40 J.R. Ewing
127. 39 Chase Johnson
128. 36 Danny Long
129. 34 Travis Berryhill
130. 33 Steven Russell
131. 30 Tyler Nelson
132. 23 Ryan Newman
133. 20 Anton Hernandez
134. 20 Brent Yarnal
135. 20 Chayse Hayhurst
136. 20 Chris Urish
137. 20 Erik Karlsen
138. 20 Joe Liguori
139. 20 Ryan Bickett
140. 20 Shane Butler
141. 16 Dave Peperak
142. 10 Aaron Farney
143. 10 Brian Gerster
144. 10 Cary Oliver
145. 10 Kyle Hamilton
146. 10 Ronnie Wuerdeman