GRANT STANDS ATOP CURB SUPER LICENSE POINTS ENTERING NOVEMEBER USAC RACES

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (October 19, 2021)………Justin Grant has won in all three USAC National divisions in 2021, and his prowess in Silver Crown, Sprint Car and Midget competition has positioned the Ione, Calif. driver atop the Mike Curb Super License point standings entering the final month of the season in November.

Grant’s combined total of 4639 points in the three divisions has given him a 199-point lead in the Curb points as he aspires for his second Super License title after winning previously in 2017.

Reigning champion Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) stands second behind Grant with Kevin Thomas Jr. (Cullman, Ala.) 3rd, Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.) 4th and Logan Seavey (Sutter, Calif.) 5th encompassing the top-five.

This is the 23rd consecutive year for the Mike Curb Super License, which will pay a $5,000 reward and a USAC Super License worth $750 to the driver who finishes with the most combined USAC National points in the three series throughout the season.

Previous Super License/USAC National Driver Championship titlists include Dave Darland (1999 & 2015), Tracy Hines (2000-2008-2013-2014), J.J. Yeley (2001-2002-2003), Jay Drake (2004), Josh Wise (2005-2006), Jerry Coons Jr. (2007), Cole Whitt (2009), Bryan Clauson (2010-2011-2012), Brady Bacon (2016), Justin Grant (2017), Tyler Courtney (2018-2019) and Chris Windom (2020).

Fourteen USAC National events remain in November – five Sprint Car and nine Midget. The five Sprint Car dates include three-straight nights at California’s Perris Auto Speedway on Nov. 4-5-6 and back-to-back evenings at Arizona Speedway on Nov. 12-13.

The run of nine Midget events begins at Arizona Speedway on Nov. 12-13, then it’s onto California for the final seven, starting at Bakersfield Speedway on Nov. 16, then three-in-a-row at Placerville Speedway on Nov. 18-19-20, twice at Merced Speedway on Nov. 23-25, then the finale at Ventura Raceway on Nov. 27.

2021 USAC MIKE CURB SUPER LICENSE POINT STANDINGS:

(As of October 19, 2021)

1. 4639 Justin Grant

2. 4440 Chris Windom

3. 4184 Kevin Thomas Jr.

4. 4125 Tanner Thorson

5. 3642 Logan Seavey

6. 3107 Brady Bacon

7. 2518 Thomas Meseraull

8. 2423 C.J. Leary

9. 2415 Jake Swanson

10. 2099 Robert Ballou

11. 1983 Buddy Kofoid

12. 1877 Kyle Cummins

13. 1840 Emerson Axsom

14. 1834 Daison Pursley

15. 1752 Chase Stockon

16. 1486 Shane Cottle

17. 1409 Cannon McIntosh

18. 1250 Matt Westfall

19. 1242 Chase Randall

20. 1112 Jason McDougal

21. 1050 Brandon Mattox

22. 1036 Jadon Rogers

23. 966 Ethan Mitchell

24. 938 Brenham Crouch

25. 901 Cole Bodine

26. 882 Bryant Wiedeman

27. 859 Paul Nienhiser

28. 681 Hayden Reinbold

29. 598 Hayden Williams

30. 590 Mario Clouser

31. 582 Kaylee Bryson

32. 574 Kody Swanson

33. 574 Max Adams

34. 505 Carmen Perigo

35. 481 Trey Gropp

36. 477 Stevie Sussex

37. 471 Isaac Chapple

38. 469 Corey Day

39. 455 Steven Drevicki

40. 436 Briggs Danner

41. 424 Charles Davis Jr.

42. 422 Ryan Timms

43. 404 Matt Goodnight

44. 399 Timmy Buckwalter

45. 392 David Byrne

46. 388 Chance Crum

47. 383 Kyle Robbins

48. 349 Sam Johnson

49. 348 Austin Nemire

50. 328 Shane Cockrum

51. 313 Brian Carber

52. 310 Travis Welpott

53. 305 Mike Haggenbottom

54. 294 Mark Smith

55. 292 Sterling Cling

56. 281 Brent Beauchamp

57. 280 Nick Bilbee

58. 265 Bobby Santos

59. 264 Austin Barnhill

60. 240 Riley Kreisel

61. 228 Carson Garrett

62. 228 Ricky Lewis

63. 224 Eric Gordon

64. 219 Taylor Reimer

65. 208 Dave Berkheimer

66. 204 Kyle O’Gara

67. 196 Travis Buckley

68. 187 Stephen Schnapf

69. 176 Jonathan Shafer

70. 167 Davey Ray

71. 166 Casey Buckman

72. 164 Brian Tyler

73. 162 Ryan Thomas

74. 159 Patrick Lawson

75. 155 Harley Burns

76. 152 Kendall Ruble

77. 148 Aaron Pierce

78. 146 Dave Darland

79. 145 Nathan Byrd

80. 144 Jake Neuman

81. 139 Dallas Hewitt

82. 137 Tyler Thomas

83. 126 Robert Bell

84. 125 Bryan Gossel

85. 125 Zack Pretorius

86. 123 Taylor Ferns

87. 122 Jerry Coons Jr.

88. 121 Kent Schmidt

89. 114 Critter Malone

90. 112 Terry Babb

91. 111 Tanner Carrick

92. 104 Tyler Roahrig

93. 103 Annie Breidinger

94. 95 Kyle Steffens

95. 93 Tyler Courtney

96. 91 Jake Day

97. 91 J.J. Hughes

98. 90 Blake Brannon

99. 90 Braxton Cummings

100. 90 Oliver Akard

101. 89 Tanner Swanson

102. 86 Chris Phillips

103. 85 Derek Bischak

104. 82 Brandon Morin

105. 82 Jim Anderson

106. 80 Noah Gass

107. 80 Brayden Fox

108. 79 Russ Gamester

109. 77 Clinton Boyles

110. 72 Kenney Johnson

111. 71 Joey Biasi

112. 62 Chris Fetter

113. 62 Jacob Denney

114. 60 Dustin Clark

115. 60 Mike McVetta

116. 60 Saban Bibent

117. 60 Zach Daum

118. 58 Davey Hamilton Jr.

119. 50 Emilio Hoover

120. 50 Wyatt Burks

121. 44 Ken Schrader

122. 43 Korey Weyant

123. 42 Nathan Moore

124. 40 Blake Spicer

125. 40 Craig Pellegrini

126. 40 J.R. Ewing

127. 39 Chase Johnson

128. 36 Danny Long

129. 34 Travis Berryhill

130. 33 Steven Russell

131. 30 Tyler Nelson

132. 23 Ryan Newman

133. 20 Anton Hernandez

134. 20 Brent Yarnal

135. 20 Chayse Hayhurst

136. 20 Chris Urish

137. 20 Erik Karlsen

138. 20 Joe Liguori

139. 20 Ryan Bickett

140. 20 Shane Butler

141. 16 Dave Peperak

142. 10 Aaron Farney

143. 10 Brian Gerster

144. 10 Cary Oliver

145. 10 Kyle Hamilton

146. 10 Ronnie Wuerdeman