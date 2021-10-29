Creek County Speedway Fall Fling Next For ASCS Sooner Region

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (October 26, 2021) Gearing up for two nights of racing at Creek County Speedway, the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products will headline this weekend’s Fall Fling along with the POWRi West Midgets.

Taking place Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30, the annual meeting of Sprint Cars and Midgets has become a must-see event at the Oklahoma quarter-mile. Looking back to the 2020 event, the night’s ASCS win went to Washington’s Seth Bergman after a rousing battle with Blake Hahn and Tyler Thomas that came down to the final lap. On the Midget side of things, Jake Neuman rolled into Victory Lane.

Going into the weekend, Jeremy Campbell holds a 114-point advantage in the chase to the 2021 ASCS Sooner Region Championship over Brandon Anderson. With four nights of racing remaining, the battle for the title is still up for grabs. Kyle Clark sits third, with Ryan Timms and Blake Hahn completing the top five.

Friday, October 29, Pits open at 4:00 P.M. with Grandstands at 5:00 P.M. Racing is set to hit the track at 7:00 P.M. (CDT). Saturday, October 30, takes on the holiday spirit with Trailer Treating in the Pits, Costume Contest for the kids, Trailer Decorating, and Pumpkin Decorating contests. Saturday’s lineup of events moves up one hour from Friday with action on track at 6:00 P.M. (CDT).

Tickets each night are $15 for Adults, $6 for Youth (11-14), and free for Kids 10 and under. Pit Passes are $35.

Fans not able to attend can see the event online at http://www.racinboys.com.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation also includes 11 regional tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).