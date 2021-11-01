Last Corner Pass Propels Bergman To ASCS Sooner Victory At Creek County Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

SAPULPA, Okla. (October 30, 2021) Getting the sweep with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products despite a heavily damaged nose-wing, Seth Bergman made it exciting with the race-winning move coming off the final turn of Saturday’s $2,000 to win A-Feature at Creek County Speedway.

Chasing Alex Sewell the entire race, the pair were in a high-speed chess match the whole A-Feature with traffic picked in nearly every turn. Coming down to the white flag, Sewell hauled into the final two turns, only to find a lapped car blocking his path. Leaving the top wide open, Bergman put the Evergreen Coffee Co. No. 23 on the boards to squeeze between the Sewell and wall.

Winning by 0.337-seconds, Bergman’s win is the 13th with the ASCS Sooner Region and 10th at the Creek County Speedway. The final podium step was ninth starting Blake Hahn, with Brandon Anderson and Noah Harris completing the top five.

Steven Shebester crossed sixth with Kyle Clark in tow. Jeremy Campbell, Fred Mattox, and Bailey Hughes made up the top ten.

The American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products races next at Caney Valley Speedway on Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20. The weekend is the final event of the 2021 season.

The 2021 season marks the 30th year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes 11 regional tours encompassing both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

ASCS Sooner Region

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Saturday, October 30, 2021

Car Count 23

Event Count: 26

Schure Built Suspensions Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55B-Brandon Anderson[2]; 2. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[1]; 3. 777-Bailey Hughes[3]; 4. 8M-Kade Morton[4]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[8]; 6. 03-Joe Wood Jr[6]; 7. 10P-Dylan Postier[7]; 8. 29K-Brian Harvey[5]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 9$-Kyle Clark[1]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[5]; 3. 26M-Fred Mattox[2]; 4. 23B-Steven Shebester[7]; 5. 95H-Matthew Howard[6]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]; 7. 22M-Rees Moran[3]; 8. 3C-Roy Larkin[4]

Smith Titanium Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[4]; 2. 31-Casey Wills[1]; 3. 7F-Noah Harris[5]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[3]; 5. 7M-Chance Morton[6]; 6. 55-Johnny Kent[7]; 7. 22C-Corey McGehee[2]

American Bank of Oklahoma A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 23-Seth Bergman[2]; 2. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn[9]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 5. 7F-Noah Harris[7]; 6. 23B-Steven Shebester[6]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[4]; 8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[8]; 9. 26M-Fred Mattox[11]; 10. 777-Bailey Hughes[10]; 11. 95H-Matthew Howard[14]; 12. 22M-Rees Moran[20]; 13. 03-Joe Wood Jr[18]; 14. 31-Casey Wills[5]; 15. 55-Johnny Kent[17]; 16. 3C-Roy Larkin[23]; 17. 10P-Dylan Postier[19]; 18. 22C-Corey McGehee[21]; 19. 29K-Brian Harvey[22]; 20. 14E-Kyle Bellm[16]; 21. 8M-Kade Morton[12]; 22. 7M-Chance Morton[15]; 23. 22S-Slater Helt[13]