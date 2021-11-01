UPDATED 25TH OVAL NATIONALS PRE-ENTRY LIST

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, October 31, 2021) Thirty-four cars have pre-entered the 25th Annual Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Presented By All Coast Construction at Perris Auto Speedway. The prestigious race matches the top drivers in the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, and USAC National Series against each other on November 4th, 5th, and 6th.

DSC_1639.JPG

Damion Gardner will be attempting to win his fourth Oval Nationals title this week. Charles Fawcett Photo.

There will be a practice session for Oval Nationals cars on Wednesday, November 3rd at 5:00 p.m. That session will be free for fans in the grandstands. Spectators attending the practice session will be treated to $2.00 pizza, soda, and beer.

Thirty-four cars have entered the three-night race including 17 of the top 20-point drivers in the USAC/CRA Series. Eight of the top 10 in the USAC National Series have also entered. Home state California leads the way with 20 entries. Arizona will be represented by four drivers, with two each coming from Hawaii, Illinois, and Indiana. Alabama, Nevada, and Oklahoma have one driver each on the entry list.

Four past champions with seven Oval Nationals wins between them have entered the race. Concord, California’s Damion Gardner leads the way with three victories (2009, 2011, 2016). Kevin Thomas Jr. is the only other entered driver with more than one triumph in the event. The Cullman, Alabama star captured the coveted eagle trophy in 2017 and 2018. Chris Windom (2010) of Canton, Illinois, and C.J. Leary (2019) of Greenfield , Indiana, have also entered and they have one win each.

Each night will be full points paying races for both series with qualifying, heats and main events. The top six in points after the first two nights will be seeded directly into Saturday’s 40-lap finale and they will contest the “Super Six Dash” to determine the first three rows for the main event.

Spectator gates will open at 5:00 p.m. all three nights of the Oval Nationals with racing at 7:00. There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the track all three nights. The event will not sellout. For those who wish, advance tickets are available 24 hours a day online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by phone at 1-800-595-4849.

Camping is available on the fairgrounds beginning at noon on Wednesday. All camping will be on the grassy area outside of turn four. The cost is $25.00 per night. Reservations are not required.

25th Heimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Early Entry List

Car Driver City & State Entrant

1 Damion Gardner Concord, CA Mark Alexander

2 Chase Johnson Penngrove, CA Jack Yeley

4 Justin Grant Ion, CA Topp Motorsports

4 Jake Hodges Camarillo, CA Jake Hodges

4G Chris Gansen Verdemont Heights, CA Gansen Motorsports

5 Logan Seavey Sutter, CA Baldwin Brothers Racing

5X Alex Banales W. Lafayette, IN Baldwin Brothers Racing

5X Tommy Malcolm Corona, CA Dino Napier

9K Kevin Thomas Jr. Cullman, AL KT Motorsports

12 Stevie Sussex Tempe, AZ Robbie & Gaye Allen

17V Danny Faria Tipton, CA Hollywood Motorsports

19 Chris Windom Canton, IL Brodie Hayward

19AZ Tanner Thorson Minden, NV Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports

21 A.J. Bender San Diego, CA Rich Bender

21AZ Jake Swanson Anaheim, CA Mike Burkhardt

25 Chris Muraoka Waianae, HI Sure Can LLC

37 Matt Mitchell Yorba Linda, CA JW Mitchell Motorsports

38 Tye Mihocko Peoria, AZ Glenn Crossno

39E Kyle Edwards Fountain Valley, CA Gordon Edwards

44 Cody Williams Norco, CA Cody Williams

47 Charles Davis Jr. Buckeye, AZ Charles Davis Jr.

51 RJ Johnson Laveen, AZ Ricky Johnson

51T Eddie Tafoya Jr. Chino Hills, CA Eddie Tafoya Sr.

52V Trent Williams Apple Valley, CA Ron & Brandi Williams

69 Brady Bacon Broken Arrow, OK Dynamics

72 Austin Grabowski Riverside, CA Austin Grabowski

74 Shane Sexton Warner Springs, CA Shane Sexton

74X Shane Cottle Kansas, IL Hodges Automotive

77M C.J. Leary Greenfield, IN Michael Motorsports

91R Brody Roa Garden Grove, CA BR Performance

92 Austin Williams Yorba Linda, CA Moose Racing

92M TBA Moose Racing

98 Verne Sweeney Lomita, CA Ken Tracy

11-0 Ikaika O’Brien Aiea, HI Ikaika O’Brien

There will be plenty of tickets available for everyone at the ticket window all three nights of the race. For fans who wish, advance tickets are available online at https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/pas/7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. In addition, there will a practice session for Oval Nationals only cars on Wednesday November 3rd that will be free for fans it the grandstands.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on online, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Advance tickets for all other races on the 2021 schedule are also available at www.tix.com

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank the following corporate partners. Ahern Equipment Rentals, All Coast Construction, Anderson Chevrolet, Battery Systems, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Heimark/Anheuser Busch, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Moose Racing, Pepsi-Cola, Performance Online, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction and Vista Paint.

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions. For more information on these productions you can contact them by calling (805) 844-3854, E-mailing mailto:trtruex@gmail.com or you can visit the website LoudPedal Productions.

DVDs of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.