Huset’s Speedway Showcasing Spectacular 2022 Schedule Featuring Several National Tours Intertwined With Weekly Competition

– BRANDON, S.D. (Nov. 3, 2021) – Huset’s Speedway is upping the ante next season after roaring back to life this year.

The high-banked dirt oval currently has 21 dates on the 2022 calendar, including events featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars, the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the Tri-State Late Models and the Midwest Sprint Touring Series.

The World of Outlaws visits for the first of four nights on June 5. A Fan Fest precedes the on-track action on June 4 starting at 3 p.m. An “Arch Allies” concert is set to begin at 8:30 p.m. in the infield.

Approximately three weeks later ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt’ returns for the $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 23-25. The three-day spectacle offers one of the largest payouts in short track racing with the opening night paying $15,000 to win and the second night $20,000 to win prior to the six-figure payout during the finale.

The USAC Nationals featuring the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars and USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series shifts to July 8-10.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series invades the track on July 19 during the only scheduled Tuesday show of the season at Huset’s Speedway.

The three premier divisions – the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series – continue as regular classes on most Sundays from early May through early September.

The season opener is May 8 during the Mother’s Day Opener that will pay $5,000 to win for 410 sprint cars. Championship Weekend wraps up the 2022 campaign on Sept. 3-4 and will include 410 sprints, the Midwest Sprint Touring Series and the Late Model Street Stocks.

The tentative 2022 schedule is posted at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com/schedules .

