Dominic Scelzi Wrapping Up First Career KWS-NARC Championship This Weekend by Signing Into Season Finale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Nov. 4, 2021) – Dominic Scelzi simply needs to sign in this Saturday during the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series season finale to secure his first career championship with the famed series.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment that we’ve been able to pull off,” he said. “We’ve had such an incredible season all around. We’ve won eight 410 races this year and 13 360 shows. We’ve won a bunch of big races. With the NARC Series we’ve been extremely consistent all year long. This was our goal at the beginning of the year. I felt like in 2019 we lost that championship in a really close battle. This year I wanted there to be no question and no doubt. We raced hard and raced a lot of good drivers all year long. The championship was the goal from Race 1 and now we’ve accomplished that.”

Scelzi kicks off a two-race weekend at Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif., on Friday with a 360ci winged sprint car event prior to the KWS-NARC season finale on Saturday.

Scelzi wrapped up a busy doubleheader with the series last weekend with a runner-up result at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park on Saturday.

“We were really good all night,” he said. “I felt we were really fast. We were third quickest in qualifying and went from fourth to third in our heat race to make the dash. We ran fourth in the dash and started fourth in the main event, but the race track was narrow. You’d run around the bottom. Me and a couple of guys ran four wheels in the grip. We got to second and then turns three and four started to slick off so we moved to the middle lane. I got to Justin (Sanders) in traffic. I tried to make a move on him, but he got back by. I felt we had a car to win, but the track wasn’t conducive to passing so we settled for second.”

The weekend started on Friday at Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, Calif., where Scelzi placed second in his first heat race and seventh in his second heat to open the Anthony Simone Classic. He ended the night with a charge from 19th to 11th in the main event.

“The track was extremely wet, basically the wettest we’ve seen it all year,” he said. “We rolled up to staging to be the first car to qualify and the timing loop went out. That meant instead of qualifying they did two heat races. We started on the pole of the first heat and got beat into turn one so we ran second. In the next heat I started last and the track was locked down so we didn’t pass anyone. That lined us up 19th in the feature. It was difficult to pass unless guys would get too tight. We stayed patient and worked our way to 11th to salvage a solid night.”

Oct. 29 – Keller Auto Speedway in Hanford, Calif. – Heat race #1: 2 (1); Heat race #2: 7 (7); Feature: 11 (19).

Oct. 30 – The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park in Bakersfield, Calif. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 3 (4); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 2 (4).

68 races, 21 wins, 46 top fives, 55 top 10s, 61 top 15s, 63 top 20s

Friday and Saturday at Stockton Dirt Track in Stockton, Calif., for the 38 th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson with the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Series

Meridian Steel manufactures steel for a variety of uses, including 80 percent of the steel used by Scelzi Enterprises. For more information, visit http://www.MeridianSteel.com.

“Sam at Meridian Steel has been a supporter for us for several years and is tied in with our family business,” Scelzi said. “Not only is he a sponsor of our race team, but he enjoys racing in general. We’re grateful to have his support.”

Scelzi would like to thank Scelzi Enterprises, Red Rose Transportation, Inc., Whipple Superchargers, Fuel Delivery Services, Inc., System 1, Red Line Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, Roth Motorsports, NAPA Auto Parts, Todd Jorgensen, FK Rod Ends, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, K&N Filters, Sparco, Allstar Performance, Auto Meter, Kenny’s Components and Worldwide Bearings for their continued support.