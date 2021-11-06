Photo Gallery: Friday at the 2021 World Finals Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Parade lap at the 2021 World Finals. (Dan McFarland photo) Cole Macedo. (Dan McFarland photo) Brock Zearfoss (#3z) and Lynton Jeffrey (#0). (Dan McFarland photo) David Gravel. (Dan McFarland photo) Justin Peck. (Dan McFarland photo) Jacob Allen (#1A), Tyler Courtney (#7), and Jac Haudenschild (#93). (Dan McFarland photo) Buddy Kofoid. (Dan McFarland photo) Spencer Bayston. (Dan McFarland photo) Kasey Kahne. (#83) and Logan Schuchart. (#1s). (Dan McFarland photo) Parade lap at the 2021 World Finals. (Dan McFarland photo) Shane Stewart. (#71) and Cory Eliason (#26). (Dan McFarland photo) Adam Kekich. (Mark Funderburk photo) Sheldon Haudenschild. (Dan McFarland photo) Donny Schatz. (Dan McFarland photo) Shane Stewart (L) and David Gravel (R). (Dan McFarland photo) Brandon Overton. (Dan McFarland photo) Parker Price-Miller. (Dan McFarland photo) Jac Haudenschild. (Dan McFarland photo) Carson Macedo (#41), Cole Macedo (#55), Brad Sweet (#49), and Donny Schatz (#15). (Dan McFarland photo) Carson Macedo. (Dan McFarland photo) Brent Marks. (Dan McFarland photo) Jacob Allen. (Dan McFarland photo) David Gravel (#2) and Brian Brown (#21). (Dan McFarland photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) and Paige Polyak (#19P). (Dan McFarland photo) Carl Bowser. (Dan McFarland photo) Related Stories: Sweet Sweeps Cedar Lake Weekend with the Outlaws Sweet Slides to Terre Haute Victory Brent Marks Scores World of Outlaws Victory at Eldora Speedway Schatz Wins World of Outlaws Feature at Fargo Brad Sweet Wins at Lawrenceburg Speedway Photo Gallerythe Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor SpeedwayWorld FinalsWorld of Outlaws