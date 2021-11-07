Bryant Weideman Sweeps Caney Valley POWRi Midget Season Championship Weekend

From POWRi

CANEY, KS (October 6, 2021) — Wrapping up the yearlong season quest of championship glories, the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget Leagues would battle feverishly in the final event of the 2021 racing season at Caney Valley Speedway for Night Two of the Season Championship Event. With twenty-two strong and talented entries, Bryant Weideman would wheel his way to the front of the field and on to victory by earning their second straight feature win of the weekend.

Early on track battles would find Bryant Weideman, Brent Crews, and Kaylee Bryson each earn heat racing wins with Kaylee Bryson grabbing the night’s High Point Qualifier Award after heat racing action to notch a pole-starting position for the final thirty-lap series feature event of 2021.

Going green flag feature racing would find the front row of Kaylee Bryson and Gavan Boschele fly into the first pair of corners with Gavan Boschele leading the first circuit of racing action. Using the mid-to-high line of racing Boschele would appear to be the pinnacle of the field as Bryant Weideman, Kaylee Bryson, Karter Sarff, and Brent Crews all ran within the top-five in the early stages of the feature.

Stalking the leading Boschele for several laps, Bryant Weideman would overtake the point just before the midway using a high-side maneuver off turn two with Jade Avedisian following the leading Weideman past Boschele as Kameron Key and Taylor Reimer raced into the top-five competitors at the halfway point.

Showing the fastest line on a tight and tricky track, Bryant Weideman would continue to lead as an intense battle for the runner-up position would ensue between Avedisian and Boschele. Caution flags would show keeping the field bunched as the laps winded down and into the final few revolutions of the 2021 POWRi Midget Leagues season.

Holding off all challengers to sweep the weekend, Bryant Weideman would put an exclamation point of his season of successes to capture the third win of his championship season. Finding speed after the restart Gavan Boschele would race back to finish runner-up as Brent Crews placed third.

Restarting in the rear after an early race miscue, Kaylee Bryson would race her way back through the field to place fourth as Jade Avedisian rounded out the Lucas Oil POWRi National and West Midget League top-five finishers at Caney Valley Speedway for Night One of the Season Championship weekend events.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Caney Valley Speedway

Caney, Kansas

Saturday, October 6, 2021

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]

2. 21-Emilio Hoover[1]

3. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]

4. 67K-Cade Lewis[5]

5. 17-Tanner Berryhill[8]

6. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[7]

7. 97X-Branigan Roark[4]

8. 15D-Andrew Deal[3]

MVT Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Brent Crews[2]

2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]

3. 444-Kameron Key[7]

4. 00-Trey Gropp[6]

5. 56X-Mark Chisholm[1]

6. 20G-Noah Gass[5]

7. 15L-Rick Horn[4]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Kaylee Bryson[3]

2. 5-Gavan Boschele[5]

3. 97-Brenham Crouch[1]

4. 84-Jade Avedisian[7]

5. 91-Jeff Stasa[6]

6. 84S-Shaun Shapel[4]

DNS: 31-Kyle Beilman

Lucas Oil A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]

2. 5-Gavan Boschele[2]

3. 86-Brent Crews[5]

4. 71-Kaylee Bryson[1]

5. 84-Jade Avedisian[8]

6. 97-Brenham Crouch[13]

7. 67K-Cade Lewis[12]

8. 00-Trey Gropp[10]

9. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]

10. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[15]

11. 97X-Branigan Roark[19]

12. 91-Jeff Stasa[14]

13. 21-Emilio Hoover[9]

14. 17-Tanner Berryhill[11]

15. 444-Kameron Key[3]

16. 15D-Andrew Deal[21]

17. 15L-Rick Horn[20]

18. 84S-Shaun Shapel[18]

19. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]

20. 56X-Mark Chisholm[16]

21. 20G-Noah Gass[17]

22. 31-Kyle Beilman[22]