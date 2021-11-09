Westfall Claims 2021 MPD BOSS Championship

By Aaron Fry

However, in his 12 starts, he finished 8th or better in every race with 10 of the 12 in the top 5! Having clamied his first title in 2019, Westfall now joins other repeat champions Shawn Westerfeld (2015 & 2016) and Dustin Smith (2012 & 2017) on an elite list.

Willow Branch, Indiana’s Isaac Chapple finished 79 points behind Westfall to take runner-up honors. But it was still a very successful season as Chapple set a new tour record for wins in a season at 5. However, Chapple’s mark is even more incredible in that it was 5 consecutive wins across 4 states beginning at Richmond, Kentucky and continuing through Ohio Valley Speedway (WV), Waynesfield Raceway Park, Atomic Speedway and Lernerville Speedway (PA).

Rounding out the podium finishers is 2014 tour champion Mike Miller from Wapakoneta, Ohio. Consistency also played into his run as he started all 14 main events with his best run coming at Fremont Speedway in August with a 3rd place finish. Finishing 4th was Fremont, Ohio driver Cody White, who led the standings for the first half of the season. White’s best finish was a 5th at Richmond, Kentucky. Rounding out the top 5 is Lima’s Dustin Ingle whose best finish was a 2nd place run opening night at Waynesfield.

Finishing 6th place in the final standings is Steve Little from Waynesfield, Ohio with Greencastle, Indiana’s Jesse Vermillion making a great late season charge to get up to 7th place. Despite missing 2 events late in the year, Lee Underwood finished 8th place, while Jesse’s brother, Blake Vermillion finished 9th. Kokomo, Indiana pilot Parker Frederickson soldiered home 10th in the standings in a summer that saw him miss 3 events and included the birth of his first child. Also earning 2021 point money was the 9G owned by Lou Gagliardi and driven by Cody Gardner, who also missed 3 shows and wound up 11th in the final standings.

Currently a banquet IS being planned. The date and location will be announced in the next 2 weeks. Points checks and trophies will be distributed that night. The 2021 point payout is as follows: 5000, 3000, 2500, 2000, 1500, 1250, 1150, 1100, 1050, 1000, 700.

The 2022 schedule is already half completed. Look for a very similar schedule with between 22-27 races planned. The burn-off period for the right rear spec tires W18 and H20 is now expired. Those tires have not been produced for well over a year now. Next season, right rears must be the H15, Medium or RaceSaver spec tire.

The Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series would like to extend a huge thank you to all the teams, drivers, owners, race tracks (and their staffs) along with the race fans and marketing partners who support the tour. Especially MPD Racing, All Star Performance and Hoosier Racing Tire who supplied the majority of the record $20,000+ points fund. We had 122 different drivers from 16 states and one foreign country who competed during this season’s 14 events. The average BOSS car count was 27.8 cars per event with a high of 44 at Gas City in May and a low of 16 in July at Pittsburgh.

Watch for the new schedule release during the holiday season!