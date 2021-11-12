QUICK STUDY ELIASON FASTEST IN USAC MIDGET WESTERN WORLD PRACTICE

By Richie Murray

San Tan Valley, Arizona (November 11, 2021)………On the eve of what will be his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget appearance, Cory Eliason took to it like a natural, leading all drivers in Thursday night’s practice at Arizona Speedway.

It was the final tune-up for the series leading into two-straight nights of racing in the 54th annual Western World Championships Presented by San Tan Ford at Arizona Speedway on Friday night, November 12 and Saturday night, November 13.

Eliason (Visalia, Calif.), the 2020-21 All Star Circuit of Champions championship runner-up, ripped around the 1/3-mile dirt oval with a time of 15.137 seconds in his Rudeen Racing/Rayce Rudeen Foundation – Hager Realty Services/Spike/Speedway Toyota.

The time set by Eliason unofficially equaled the official one-lap track record for the series at Arizona Speedway, set by Logan Seavey in 2020.

Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, Okla.) was second overall, one-one thousandths of a second behind Eliason at 15.138. Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), the 2020 Western World opening night midget winner, was third at 15.188. Reigning Western World midget champion, Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) timed in fourth at 15.211. Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) rounded out the top-five with a 15.212.

Series point leader, and defending series champion, Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), recorded the 15th fastest overall lap with a time of 15.559.

On Friday, pits open at 1:30pm Mountain time, grandstands at 3pm, drivers meeting at 4:30pm and cars on track at 5:10pm.

On Saturday, pits open at 1:30pm Mountain time, grandstands at 3pm, autograph session from 4-4:35pm drivers meeting at 4:45pm and cars on track at 5:10pm.

General admission adult tickets are $30, while kids 11 and under are just $10. Pit passes are $40 for adults and $15 for ages 7-12 and free for ages 6 and under. Western World tickets are on sale now at www.arizonaspeedway.net.

Both nights of racing at the Western World Championships can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

===================================

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: November 11, 2021 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – 54th Western World Championships Presented by San Tan Ford

PRACTICE: 1. Cory Eliason, 26, Rudeen-15.137; 2. Daison Pursley, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.138; 3. Tanner Thorson, 19T, Reinbold/Underwood-15.188; 4. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.211; 5. Cannon McIntosh, 08, Dave Mac-15.212; 6. Chase Randall, 19A, Reinbold/Underwood-15.226; 7. Thomas Meseraull, 7x, RMS-15.274; 8. Justin Grant, 2J, RMS-15.280; 9. Tanner Carrick, 97K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.336; 10. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5, Petry-15.341; 11. Emerson Axsom, 15, Petry-15.42; 12. Chance Crum, 26R, Rudeen-15.440; 13. Taylor Reimer, 25K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.498; 14. Jade Avedisian, 84, CBI-15.555; 15. Chris Windom, 89, CBI-15.559; 16. Bryant Wiedeman, 01, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.567; 17. Zach Daum, 9m, Bundy Built-15.723; 18. Kaylee Bryson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.753; 19. Brenham Crouch, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-15.824; 20. Ethan Mitchell, 19m, Bundy Built-15.844; 21. Kevin Woody Jr., 10, Dave Mac-16.421; 22. Trevor Casey, 00, Mounce/Stout-17.075.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: November 12-13, 2021 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 1/3-Mile Dirt Oval – 54th Western World Championships Presented by San Tan Ford