Premiere Landscaping Boosts Select Oswego Small Block Super Events to $1,000 to Win in 2022

From Dan Kapuscinski

– OSWEGO, NY (November 22, 2021) – Thanks to a partnership with Premiere Landscaping of Oswego, three Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super events at Oswego Speedway will now pay $1,000 to win.

The Speedway’s Summer Championship on July 16, Retro Night on August 6 and Track Championship Night on August 20 will all see an increased purse with $1,000 going to the winner and $100 going to the evening’s fast timer.

The added bonus means that all Pathfinder Bank Small Block Super events at Oswego Speedway from July 16 through Budweiser International Classic Weekend will pay a minimum of $1,000 to win. The bonus events join consecutive races including the $1,500 to win Mr. Pathfinder Bank SBS on July 23 and the $2,200 to win Bud Light SBS Classic on September 4.

“We look forward to partnering with the Speedway and the Small Block Super division in 2022,” said Premiere Landscaping’s Stephen Flack. “We hope this overall bonus of $1,500 helps to bring even more Small Block Supers to the Speedway this season.”

Locally owned and operated, Premiere Landscaping specializes in lawn care needs, as well as snow plowing and removal. Premiere offers great services with affordable pricing.

To learn more call (315) 402-5551 or visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Premierelandscaping.

The full 2022 Oswego Speedway schedule is now available at www.oswegospeedway.com.