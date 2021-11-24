Larson Wins 360 Sprint Car Feature at Merced

MERCED, CA (November 23, 2021) — Kyle Larson continued his amazing 2021 season winning the 360 sprint car feature Tuesday night at Merced Speedway. Colby Copeland, Chase Randall, Blake Carrick, and Keith Day rounded out the top five.

Merced Speedway

Merced, California

Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

1. Kyle Larson

2. Colby Copeland

3. Chase Randall

4. Blake Carrick

5. Keith Day

6. Cole Macedo

7. Chase Johnson

8. Justyn Cox

9. D.J. Netto

10. Mitchel Moles

11. Austin McCarl

12. Kaleb Montgomery

13. Joey Ancona

14. John Michael Bunch

15. Jayson Bright

16. Tucker Worth

17. Daniel Whitley

18. Chase Elliott

19. Steel Powell

20. Dawson Hammes

21. Ryan Timms

22. Travis Reber

23. Tanner Carrick

24. Jodie Robinson