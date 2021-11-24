Larson Wins 360 Sprint Car Feature at Merced

MERCED, CA (November 23, 2021) — Kyle Larson continued his amazing 2021 season winning the 360 sprint car feature Tuesday night at Merced Speedway. Colby Copeland, Chase Randall, Blake Carrick, and Keith Day rounded out the top five.
Merced Speedway
Merced, California
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
1. Kyle Larson
2. Colby Copeland
3. Chase Randall
4. Blake Carrick
5. Keith Day
6. Cole Macedo
7. Chase Johnson
8. Justyn Cox
9. D.J. Netto
10. Mitchel Moles
11. Austin McCarl
12. Kaleb Montgomery
13. Joey Ancona
14. John Michael Bunch
15. Jayson Bright
16. Tucker Worth
17. Daniel Whitley
18. Chase Elliott
19. Steel Powell
20. Dawson Hammes
21. Ryan Timms
22. Travis Reber
23. Tanner Carrick
24. Jodie Robinson