Oswego Winged Super Challenge Boasts More than $140,000 in Cash & Contingencies

By Dan Kapuscinski

Oswego Winged Super Challenge – OSWEGO, NY (November 24, 2021) – Oswego Speedway’s Winged Super Challenge will feature the best cars and drivers in winged Supermodified racing at the Home of Supermodifieds on three different occasions in 2022, with more than $140,000 in cash and contingencies on the line.

Counting toward the International Supermodified Association standings next season, the Oswego Winged Super Challenge will also see Oswego Speedway and Midwest Supermodified Series regulars take part in each event, which will be held on Saturday, June 4, Saturday, July 9 and Saturday, August 13.

Each event will sport a $41,000 purse with $6,000 going to the winner and will pay $1,200 to start.

On top of that, the Top 10 drivers that contend in all three events will share a $15,000 point fund, with $3,000 going to the overall Oswego Winged Super Challenge champion.

“Events of this caliber belong at Oswego Speedway with the best in the sport going for the money,” said Oswego Winged Super Challenge Promoter, John Nicotra. “We’ve assembled a great cast of sponsors and supporters to help make this happen and look forward to team and fan support to make this a true success.”

Each event will be highlighted by time trials, a Top 12 invert for heat races, with a feature re-draw. Oswego Speedway’s J&S Paving 350-Supermodifieds will join the winged Supermodifieds at all three events.

More event specific details will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information visit Oswego Speedway online at www.oswegospeedway.com. Oswego Speedway can also be found on Facebook or followed on Twitter @OswegoSpeedway.

Oswego Winged Super Challenge Partners: Shea Concrete, Corr/Pak Merchandising, Middlesex Interiors, Tammy Ten Media, Cape Cod Aggregates, Hoosier Racing Tire, Miller Welders, J&S Paving, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux, Lindsey Aggregates, PATCO Transportation, Indy Performance Products, Peaceful Living Home Sales, Burke’s Home Centers, D&S Landscaping of CNY, Radical Race Gear, Lighthouse Lanes, Oswego Valley Millwork, DCR Performance, Davis Bros. Inc., C’s Beverage, Orange Crate Brewing, Oswego Quality Carpet, Chris Nelson Insurance, A&P Automotive, J&A Mechanical, Big M Supermarket, Vashaw’s Collision

Saturday, June 4

Oswego Winged Super Challenge #1 (50-laps)

ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank Small Block Supers

Saturday, July 9

Oswego Winged Super Challenge #2 (50-laps)

ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds

Saturday, August 13

Oswego Winged Super Challenge #3 (60-laps)

ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds, J&S Paving 350 Supermodifieds

Oswego Winged Super Challenge Purse (All 3 Events, $41,000)

1 – $6,000

2 – $3,500

3 – $3,000

4 – $2,500

5 – $2,000

6 – $1,800

7 – $1,600

8 – $1,400

9 through 24 – $1,200

$200 Fast Time: Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux

Feature Hard Charger: Hoosier Right Rear Tire

Oswego Winged Super Challenge Point Fund ($15,000)

1 – $3,000

2 – $2,000

3 – $1,800

4 – $1,600

5 – $1,400

6 – $1,200

7 through 10 – $1,000