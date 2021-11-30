First Round Of Entries Revealed For 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Presented by General Tire

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (November 30, 2021) With entries rolling in, the traditional benchmark of 100 contenders has been exceeded, allowing for the first glimpse of Golden Driller hopefuls who will call Tulsa home during the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl National presented by General Tire.

Two past champions, 19 former A-Feature starters, 22 Chili Bowl Rookies, 28 drivers making double-digit appearances, and nine seats yet to be filled currently help make up the list of 121 entries. Opening on November 10, 2021, the first entry received was NASCAR’s Alex Bowman, which included Jake Swanson and C.J. Leary. The initial three entries were followed quickly by WRG Director of Broadcast & Technology, Brian Dunlap owned seats for Gary Taylor and Casey Shuman.

Recently amending the long-standing age restriction, the field’s youngest competitor to be approved thus far 13 year old, Gavan Boschele. Wins in Micro and POWRi National Midget competition in 2021, Boschele will be at the wheel of a Keith Kunz Motorsports entry.

The current list of entries includes:

Car# – Driver (City, State)

0T-Alex Schriever (Hartford, SD)

1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1D-David Gravel (Watertown, CT)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

1R-Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, CA)

1S-Spencer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

1Z-Justin Zimmerman (Athens, TX)**

2D-Matt Sherrell (Collinsville, OK)

2H-Nick Hoffman (Mooresville, NC)

2J-Justin Grant (Ione, CA)

2MD-Gray Leadbetter (Morgantown, NC)**

2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, TX)

2W-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

3B-Zach Blurton (Quinter, KS)

3H-Ben Haney (Longmont, CO)**

3W-Brandon Waelti (Sun Prairie, WI)

4-Taylor Ferns (Shelby Township, MI)

5B-Bobby Brewer (Cabot, AR)

5G-Gavan Boschele (Mooresville, NC)**

6C-Collin Rinehart (Peyton, CO)

07W-Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, CA)

7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, CA)

7D-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

7M-Brody Roa (Buena Park, CA)

7MR-Jadon Rogers (Worthington, IN)**

7R-A.J. Hopkins (Brownsburg, IN)

7T-TJ Smith (Fresno, CA)

7TX-Anthony Pope (Roseburg, OR)

7U-Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

7X-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

7XT-TBA

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8B-Colby Deming (Hobbs, NM)**

8K-Jake Neal (Omaha, NE)

8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

8L-Colin Deming (Hobbs, NM)

9-Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

10T-Brandon Thomas (Owasso, OK)

11A-Andrew Felker (Sedalia, MO)

11B-Clinton Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

12-Corbin Gurley (Hebron, IN)**

12M-Jeffrey Champagne (Westfield, MA)

14E-Dillon Osborne (Corona, CA)**

14J-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

14X-TBA

15C-Carter Chevalier (Blaine, MN)**

15G-Dennie Gieber (Frankston, TX)

17-Tanner Berryhill (Bixby, OK)

17B-Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

17W-Shane Golobic (Elk Grove, CA)

18N-Alex Nalon (Pittsboro, IN)**

19-TBA

19D-TBA

19F-Frank Flud (Pryor, OK)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

20C-C.J. Sarna (Brea, CA)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

22-Sean McClelland (Tulsa, OK)

22H-John Heydenreich (Bloomsburg, PA)

22J-TBA

22M-Carson Kvapil (Mooresville, NC)

22T-Don Droud, Jr. (Lincoln, NE)

22X-Steven Shebester (Mustang, OK)

27B-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

27W-Colby Copeland (Rocklin, CA)

29-Tim Buckwalter (Douglassville, PA)

29S-Hanks Davis (Sand Springs, OK)

31-David Budres (Beloit, WI)

31B-TBA

32-Gary Taylor (Snohomish, WA)

32W-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

34C-Cameron Willhite (Peyton, CO)**

39-Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA)

40-Colton Hardy (El Mirage, AZ)

42K-Kevin Battefeld (Havana, IL)**

44-Eric Wilkins (Phoenix, AZ)

44R-Branigan Roark (Columbia, MO)**

46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

46X-Jacob Perry (Stonington, CT)**

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

51-R.J. Johnson (Phoenix, AZ)

B51-Johnny Brown (Mauriceville, TX)

51B-Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

51J-TBA

51X-Joe Walker (Harrisonville, MO)

55A-Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA)

55K-Todd Kluever (Sun Prairie, WI)**

55V-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

55X-Alex Bowman (Tucson, AZ)

57A-Jack Rouston (Genoa, IL)**

57B-Daniel Robinson (Ewing, IL)

57W-Kaidon Brown (Sydney, NSW)

71J-Jeff Wheeler (Rockwall, TX)

72X-Chris Tarrant (Rockwall, TX)

75-Mario Clouser (Auburn, IL)

75A-Bryan Stanfill (Brownsburg, IN)

75J-Jett Hays (Ft. Worth, TX)**

75T-Tyler Ross (Lincoln University, PA)**

75U-Brooke Tatnell (San Souci, NSW)**

75X-Andy Baugh (Mason City, IL)

77W-Joe Wirth (Waterloo, IL)

79-TBA

79K-TBA

79M-Keith Martin (Burleson, TX)

79S-Landon Simon (Avon, IN)

84J-Jesse Shapel (Wichita, KS)

84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, KS)

85-Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ)

86X-Josh Hodges (Tijeras, NM)**

87C-Austin Garrett (Seguin, TX)**

87W-Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA)

91A-Chris Andrews (Sandusky, OH)

91R-Ryan Ellis (Fairfax, VA)

91T-Tyler Thomas (Owasso, OK)

97A-Will Armitage (Athens, IL)**

97W-Zeb Wise (Angola, IN)

116-Claud Estes III (Godley, TX)

121-Steve Glover (Rochester, NY)

321-Chad Winfrey (Gladstone, MO)

**denotes event rookie.

The complete list of entries is online at https://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Expected to grow drastically over the next week, things will ramp up as the discounted early entry ($150) runs until Friday, December 10, 2021. After that, the cost of entry goes up to $200. Entries are accepted until Friday, January 15, 2022, at Noon.

The entry form can be downloaded at https://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453.

Entries can be returned by mail to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112 or by fax to (918) 836-5517. Teams can also enter by phone at (918) 838-3777, Monday-Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Each entry must include a W9 to indicate who will receive payment. Entries that do not have a completed W9 on file will not be published or added to a qualifying night.

The 2022 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-15, 2022, atop the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway. The event is contested under the massive roof of the SageNet Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Monday and Tuesday Reserved Seats are on sale by calling (918) 838-3777. Scattered single seats (no pairs) for the whole event are also available. The offices of the Chili Bowl Nationals are open Monday-Friday from 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (CT). Pit Passes are sold at the event and can be purchased for single or consecutive nights.

Practice will be held Monday morning starting at 7:00 A.M. with Hot Laps at 5:00 P.M. and Racing at 6:00 P.M. Tuesday-Friday, Hot Laps are at 4:00 P.M. with racing at 5:00 P.M. Saturday’s finale hits the track at 10:00 A.M. with the first rounds of Soup. Opening Ceremonies are held at 6:00 P.M. (CT).

Fans not able to attend the 36th annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can see it live on FloRacing.com as part of their yearly subscription package until the event goes live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network and MAVTV Plus on Saturday night.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

