WORLD OF OUTLAWS AND USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS MARCH 26TH AT PERRIS!

By Scott Daloisio

(Perris, CA, December 9, 2021) Perris Auto Speedway is pleased to announce that the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will return to Southern California for the first time since 2019 for the “So Cal Showdown” on Saturday, March 26th. It will be their only appearance in the greater Los Angeles area in 2022. The Outlaws will be joined on the program by the Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

Advance tickets for the long awaited return of the Outlaws to So Cal are available now at the following link https://mpv.tickets.com/?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&eventID=73567.

“I am really looking forward to seeing the World of Outlaws back at The PAS in March,” promoter Don Kazarian said. “Last year we were within three weeks of the Outlaws annual appearance when COVID hit, forcing the show to be canceled. When the Outlaws come to town, they are joined by the USAC/CRA Sprint Cars. That makes it a night when both non-wing and winged sprint car fans can see their favorite type of racing in one show.”

Spectator gates for the exciting doubleheader will open at 5:00 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will commence at 6:30 and opening ceremonies will kick off at 7:30.