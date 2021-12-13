LANDON SIMON RACING TO FOLLOW NEW SPRINT SERIES IN 2022

From LSR

INDIANAPOLIS, December 11, 2021 – Landon Simon announced plans today for the upcoming 2022 season which will focus on the newly-formed Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series as well as select Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series events. Landon Simon Racing with support from East Mountain Transport will campaign the True North Cannabis, Lucas Oil Products #24 DRC full time with XOSCS.

The series announcement was delivered by World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter earlier today at the Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis.

“WRG leads the dirt track racing world. Their new involvement in traditional sprint cars and midgets is very exciting for my team and partners. Competing under the Outlaw banner is a dream come true for any racer,” said Simon.

The newly created series will be guided by Casey Shuman, a veteran Sprint/Midget racer who continues to serve his fourth year as the World of Outlaws Late Model Series Director.

“I’m committed to following this journey under the lead of Casey Shuman and WRG. I’m looking forward to what the future holds,” added Simon.

During the inaugural campaign, several events for both series will be held in conjunction with an already established World of Outlaws Sprint Car or Late Model race.

Both series will feature a 10-15 race schedule with a combined point fund approaching $100,000 available in year one with plans to grow. Long-term goals center around increasing fan interaction and engagement and building brand awareness for the sport of non-wing racing, as part of that every event will be streamed LIVE on DIRTVision as part of the ever-popular FAST PASS.

The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Cars will debut at Volusia Speedway Park on Monday & Tuesday, Feb. 14-15, in Barberville, FL. The non-wing drivers will compete in a $5,000-to-win show on Monday and race for $10,000-to-win on Tuesday night.

Simon, 32, earned the Powri Lucas Oil WAR Wild Card Sprint Car championship in 2018. He has owned and operated Landon Simon Racing since 2014, competing in a variety of USAC, BOSS, MSCS, Powri, and various other series’ races over the years in sprint cars, 410 wing sprints and midgets.

A full schedule, complete points fund, race payout, and more information will be announced as the new year commences and the first-ever Xtreme Outlaw season approaches.

To stay updated on this new endeavor, visit XtremeOutlawSeries.com, follow @Xtreme_Outlaw on Twitter, or like Xtreme Outlaw Series on Facebook.

LSR will unveil team car designs featuring primary sponsor True North Cannabis at a later date. True North will be joined by East Mountain Transport, Lucas Oil, Kings Poultry, The Hayloft, DRC Chassis, Simpson Race Products, Indy Race Parts, Brown and Miller, Keizer Wheels, DMI, Hoosier Tire and High Side Design who are continuing their support in 2022.

For more information, please contact sarah@landonsimon.com

About True North Collective

True North Collective-MI has been cultivating quality craft cannabis products since 2018. Their passionate and talented team is assembled from industry professionals and cannabis connoisseurs from across the country. True North is comprised of Class C Cultivation and Processing Licenses that produce exceptional quality flower, concentrates, and infused products. As a member of the National Cannabis Industry Association & Michigan Cannabis Industry Association, the entire team at True North is passionate about the blossoming regulated industry. They are dedicated to providing safe, compliant, & consistent products to the medical marijuana market. After a decade of grassroots activism by cannabis proponents, they have taken the opportunity to serve the patients and consumers of Michigan with thoughtfully crafted, quality products.

About Landon Simon

Landon Simon is an American sprint car driver from Tipp City, Ohio. He was a sprint car fan from the time he was born and even dressed in a Jack Hewitt t-shirt for the drive home from the hospital. He attended his first sprint car race when he was just two weeks old. He was raised around the 120 mph-capable machines and could be found in the race shop trying to mount race tires when he was just three years old. He spent his school years and summer vacations working with the legendary race car driver Jack Hewitt, long-time winged sprint car driver Jimmy Stinson, open wheel veteran Matt Westfall and his father, Chris Simon, who began racing sprint cars in 1990.

His decision to follow in his father’s footsteps came about after he was accidentally shot in the chest with a shotgun at a friend’s house when he was 17 years old. He was life-flighted to Miami Valley Hospital and spent three days in a coma before he was released. Facing a long road to recovery, Landon decided to pursue his dream of becoming a race car driver. The teen worked hard and turned his dreams into reality by building the first Landon Simon Racing sprint car during his senior year of high school and became part of the third generation of Simon sprint car drivers and mechanics.

In 2008 Landon’s rookie year consisted of balancing schoolwork, racing and continued rehabilitation for injuries sustained in the accident. That same year, Landon raced his way to Dayton Area Race Fans (D.A.R.F) Rookie of the Year award, Waynesfield Raceway Park (WRP) Rookie of the Year award and finished No. 8 in WRP points. The following years were spent racing across the country as a hired driver, not only out of the LSR stable, but for Indiana and Ohio-based race teams as well.

In the winter of 2013, Landon’s drive and passion for the sport led him to Indianapolis to further his racing career against the best drivers in the country. He now resides in Avon, Indiana with his wife Sarah and their 4 rescue dogs.

