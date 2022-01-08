Kevin Huntley Passes Away at Age 56

(January 8, 2022) — Former All Star Circuit of Champions driver Kevin Huntley passed away Saturday at the age of 56 years old. Huntley, from Bloomington, Indiana, was a two-time champion with the All Stars, one of those ending up in tie with Frankie Kerr at the end of the 1993 season. During his career collecting 44 feature victories with the All Stars.

Huntley was formidable without the wing as well with multiple victories with the United States Auto Club including the 2004 Mopar Thunder at Eldora Speedway where Huntley collected the $50,000 top prize.

Huntley continued to compete until 2015 when he retired following a feature victory in the RaceSaver 305 division at Bloomington Speedway.