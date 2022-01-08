Pestka Wins SRA Feature at Blue Ribbon Raceway

_Front Page News, Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria top story logo sra

KALKEE, VIC (January 8, 2022) — Daniel Pestka picked up his first feature victory of the 2022 calendar year Saturday with the Sprint Car Racing Association of Victoria at Blue Ribbon Raceway. Grant Stansfield, Brett Milburn, Tate Frost, and Grant Anderson rounded out the top five.

Sprintcar Racing Association of Victory
Blue Ribbon Raceway
Kalkee, Victoria
Saturday, January 8, 2022

Qualifying:
1. V68-Brett Milburn, 13.720
2. S27-Daniel Pestka, 13.916
3. V44-Tim Van Ginneken, 13.932
4. V78-Chris Campbell, 14.150
5. VA29-Terry Rankin, 14.156
6. V11-Grant Anderson, 14.160
7. VA12-Mark Carlin, 14.262
8. VA88-Grant Stansfield, 14.332
9. V75-Mitchell Smith, 14.380
10. T7-Tim Hutchins, 14.385
11. T62-Tate Frost, 14.405
12. VA81-Rhys Baxter, 14.539
13. V48-Adam King, 14.686
14. VA99-Paul Drew, 15.075
15. V51-Peter Milnes, 15.125
16. V64-Eddie Lumbar, 15.191
17. V63-Kevin Reeves, 15.327

Heat Race #1:
1. S27-Daniel Pestka
2. V68-Brett Milburn
3. VA29-Terry Rankin
4. V44-Tim Van Ginneken
5. VA81-Rhys Baxter
6. VA99-Paul Drew
7. V51-Peter Milnes
8. T7-Tim Hutchins
9. V78-Chris Campbell

Heat Race #2:
1. V11-Grant Anderson
2. VA12-Mark Carlin
3. VA88-Grant Stansfield
4. V75-Mitchell Smith
5. T62-Tate Frost
6. V64-Eddie Lumbar
7. V48-Adam King
8. V63-Kevin Reeves
9. V58-Daniel Burleigh

Heat Race #3:
1. VA29-Terry Rankin
2. V44-Tim Van Ginneken
3. VA81-Rhys Baxter
4. VA12-Mark Carlin
5. V68-Brett Milburn
6. V48-Adam King
7. VA99-Paul Drew
8. V75-Mitchell Smith

Heat Race #4:
1. V51-Peter Milnes
2. T7-Tim Hutchins
3. S27-Daniel Pestka
4. V64-Eddie Lumbar
5. VA88-Grant Stansfield
6. T62-Tate Frost
7. V78-Chris Campbell
8. V58-Daniel Burleigh
9. V11-Grant Anderson

Feature:
1. S27-Daniel Pestka
2. VA88-Grant Stansfield
3. V68-Brett Milburn
4. T62-Tate Frost
5. V11-Grant Anderson
6. T7-Tim Hutchins
7. VA81-Rhys Baxter
8. V75-Mitchell Smith
9. V64-Eddie Lumbar
10. V44-Tim Van Ginneken
11. V78-Chris Campbell
12. V51-Peter Milnes
13. V63-Kevin Reeves
14. VA99-Paul Drew
15. VA12-Mark Carlin
16. V58-Daniel Burleigh
17. VA29-Terry Rankin