Pestka Wins SRA Feature at Blue Ribbon Raceway

KALKEE, VIC (January 8, 2022) — Daniel Pestka picked up his first feature victory of the 2022 calendar year Saturday with the Sprint Car Racing Association of Victoria at Blue Ribbon Raceway. Grant Stansfield, Brett Milburn, Tate Frost, and Grant Anderson rounded out the top five.

Sprintcar Racing Association of Victory

Blue Ribbon Raceway

Kalkee, Victoria

Saturday, January 8, 2022

Qualifying:

1. V68-Brett Milburn, 13.720

2. S27-Daniel Pestka, 13.916

3. V44-Tim Van Ginneken, 13.932

4. V78-Chris Campbell, 14.150

5. VA29-Terry Rankin, 14.156

6. V11-Grant Anderson, 14.160

7. VA12-Mark Carlin, 14.262

8. VA88-Grant Stansfield, 14.332

9. V75-Mitchell Smith, 14.380

10. T7-Tim Hutchins, 14.385

11. T62-Tate Frost, 14.405

12. VA81-Rhys Baxter, 14.539

13. V48-Adam King, 14.686

14. VA99-Paul Drew, 15.075

15. V51-Peter Milnes, 15.125

16. V64-Eddie Lumbar, 15.191

17. V63-Kevin Reeves, 15.327

Heat Race #1:

1. S27-Daniel Pestka

2. V68-Brett Milburn

3. VA29-Terry Rankin

4. V44-Tim Van Ginneken

5. VA81-Rhys Baxter

6. VA99-Paul Drew

7. V51-Peter Milnes

8. T7-Tim Hutchins

9. V78-Chris Campbell

Heat Race #2:

1. V11-Grant Anderson

2. VA12-Mark Carlin

3. VA88-Grant Stansfield

4. V75-Mitchell Smith

5. T62-Tate Frost

6. V64-Eddie Lumbar

7. V48-Adam King

8. V63-Kevin Reeves

9. V58-Daniel Burleigh

Heat Race #3:

1. VA29-Terry Rankin

2. V44-Tim Van Ginneken

3. VA81-Rhys Baxter

4. VA12-Mark Carlin

5. V68-Brett Milburn

6. V48-Adam King

7. VA99-Paul Drew

8. V75-Mitchell Smith

Heat Race #4:

1. V51-Peter Milnes

2. T7-Tim Hutchins

3. S27-Daniel Pestka

4. V64-Eddie Lumbar

5. VA88-Grant Stansfield

6. T62-Tate Frost

7. V78-Chris Campbell

8. V58-Daniel Burleigh

9. V11-Grant Anderson

Feature:

1. S27-Daniel Pestka

2. VA88-Grant Stansfield

3. V68-Brett Milburn

4. T62-Tate Frost

5. V11-Grant Anderson

6. T7-Tim Hutchins

7. VA81-Rhys Baxter

8. V75-Mitchell Smith

9. V64-Eddie Lumbar

10. V44-Tim Van Ginneken

11. V78-Chris Campbell

12. V51-Peter Milnes

13. V63-Kevin Reeves

14. VA99-Paul Drew

15. VA12-Mark Carlin

16. V58-Daniel Burleigh

17. VA29-Terry Rankin