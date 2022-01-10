Huset’s Speedway Increases Nightly Payout and Points Fund in 2022

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Jan. 7, 2022) – Huset’s Speedway officials have found a way to make the 2022 season bigger and better.

The dirt oval will feature an updated 410ci winged sprint car payout structure. All Sunday night weekly events will pay $4,000 to win, $3,000 for second place, $2,500 for third and $500 to start the feature. Additionally, the season opener on May 8 and the Season Championship on Sept. 4 will pay $5,000 to win.

There will be 13 weekly full-points shows along with four World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series nights that will be show-up points only. The two-day Border Battle on June 17-18 at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., will count toward the Huset’s Speedway 410 championship. That makes a total of 19 races that encompass the Huset’s Speedway 410 points fund, which pays $12,000 to win. A driver can miss one race and still be eligible for points fund money, which will be paid out at the banquet following the conclusion of the season.

The full 410 race program and point fund payouts are posted at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

Also of note, Huset’s Speedway officials are working on nightly contingency programs, including the $200 Nordica Warehouses Fast Time Award, heat race winners, the Hard Charger Award and the Clean Sweep Award.

The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series nightly payout has been increased to $700 to win and $150 to start for the 2022 season. There will be two shows that pay $1,000 to win on Monday, May 30, and on Sunday, Aug. 28.

The 2022 Huset’s Speedway Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series champion will be awarded $1,000. The points fund can be found at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com. Additionally, the Wyffels Cup champion, who is the driver earning the most points between Huset’s Speedway and Jackson Motorplex, will receive $1,000.

The 2022 season kicks off with the traditional Mother’s Day Opener on Sunday, May 8, with the Cressman Sanitation Shootout.

