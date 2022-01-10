Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Solidifies 2022 Season Schedule

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (1/9/22) Featuring premier midget racing across multiple state swings staying close to their Oklahoma roots, the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect will travel to ten various venues of speed throughout the twenty-eight race-date 2022 season schedule.

Continuing with the traditions of previous seasons, the West Midget League will join forces with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets throughout yearly competitions as well as increased promotions at select events with the newly created Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Opening the season with four straight days of midget action with the Eighth Annual Turnpike Challenge. Starting at Port City Raceway for Practice on Wednesday, March 23rd followed by the first race night of the season on Thursday, March 24th. Then, the POWRi Leagues will conclude the Oklahoma sweep for two days at Oklahoma City’s I-44 Riverside Speedway on March 25th-26th.

Other highlighted dates on the schedule include the always popular “Thunder in the Valley Weekend” on July 16-18 hosted by Valley Speedway on Friday and Saturday, before wrapping up the weekend at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex on Sunday.

With various dates throughout the season, fans will have ample opportunity to catch all their favorite stars. Encompassing seven racing dates at I-44 Riverside Speedway, four events at Port City Raceway, four shows at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, three races each at Valley Speedway and Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex, a weekend stay at Creek County Speedway and Lake Ozark Speedway, as well as a single league showing at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO for the 11th Annual Open Wheel Showdown and the season finale at Arrowhead Speedway.

Winding down the season with an Oklahoma POWRi statement, the Sooner SPEEDWeek, featuring the third annual Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 at Port City Raceway on Thursday, October 13th, the Meents Memorial at I-44 Riverside Speedway on October 14th-15th, and Arrowhead Speedway on Sunday, October 16th featuring the nation’s top open-wheel talents to wrap up the 2022 racing season for the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues.

Tentative 2022 Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League Schedule:

~Thursday, March 24 | Port City Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

~Friday, March 25 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

~Saturday, March 26 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Turnpike Challenge

Saturday, April 9 | I-44 Riverside Speedway

~*Friday, April 15 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway

~*Saturday, April 16 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway

~Friday, May 13 | Valley Speedway | Mid-State Midget Nationals

~Saturday, May 14 | Lucas Oil Speedway | 11th Annual Open Wheel Showdown

Saturday, May 21 | Port City Raceway

Friday, June 3 | Creek County Speedway | Mickey Walker Classic

Saturday, June 4 | Creek County Speedway | Mickey Walker Classic

Saturday, July 9 | I-44 Riverside Speedway

~Friday, July 15 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

~Saturday, July 16 | Valley Speedway | Thunder in the Valley

~Sunday, July 17 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Thunder in the Valley

~*Friday, August 5 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway | Ironman 55

~*Saturday, August 6 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Speedway | Ironman 55

~Saturday, September 3 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

~Sunday, September 4 | Lake Ozark Speedway | Fall Sprint & Midget Nationals

Friday, September 9 | Tulsa Speedway Park

Saturday, September 10 | Port City Raceway

Saturday, September 24 | I-44 Riverside Speedway

~Friday, September 30 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Fall Brawl

~Saturday, October 1 | Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex | Fall Brawl

~*Thursday, October 13 | Port City Raceway | Sooner SPEEDWeek | DRC Sooner State 55

~*Friday, October 14 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Sooner SPEEDWeek | Meents Memorial

~*Saturday, October 15 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Sooner SPEEDWeek | Meents Memorial

~*Sunday, October 16 | Arrowhead Speedway | Sooner SPEEDWeek

~Events In Conjunction with POWRi National Midget League.

*Events In Conjunction with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Schedule subject to alterations and cancelations with TBA events currently being finalized, future updates will be posted as confirmed.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi. POWRi League rules, contingencies, forms, and payouts can be found under the info tab at the top of the POWRi website.