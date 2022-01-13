Kerry Madsen Heads to Roth Motorsports for 2022 Season

From Peterson Media

With the team’s 2022 World of Outlaws plans set, Roth Motorsports is pleased to announce that Australian native, Kerry Madsen will pilot a second Roth Motorsports car in 2022. Madsen will team up with veteran Crew Chief, Paul Baines, and run a schedule made up of West Coast races as well as premier events across the country which includes one very special event freshly minted Hall of Fame Car Owner, Dennis Roth later this Summer at the Knoxville Raceway.

“I am really thankful for this opportunity that Dennis and Teresa Roth have presented me with,” Kerry Madsen said. “I had the opportunity to drive for them a few years ago, and I am looking forward to running a full season with the iconic team. I am looking forward to the schedule we put together which is made up of races on the West Coast, as well as hitting some premier events across the country.”

Teaming up with decorated Crew Chief Paul Baines, the team will help bring Toyota Racing Development, USA (TRD) Engines into 410ci Winged Sprint Car racing as they will have support from Speedway Engine Development, Inc., along with Toyota and TRD for the season ahead.

“We are excited to welcome Kerry Madsen and Paul Baines aboard for the 2022 racing season,” Team Owner Dennis Roth said. “I am also really excited for our partnership with Speedway Engine Development, Inc., Toyota, and TRD. We were fortunate to run some races with a TRD engine at the conclusion of 2021 and I am looking forward to continuing that relationship into a full season of action.”

For Madsen, he too is excited about the opportunity to help TRD tune and develop their engine package as they break into winged Sprint Car racing.

“I think it is awesome that TRD wants to get into 410ci Sprint Car Racing, and I am really excited to work them as well this year,” Madsen added. “I have heard great things so far and am eager to hit the track with Toyota and TRD power in our racecar.”

Following a successful 14 year run at Tarlton Motorsports, Paul Baines made the move to Roth Motorsports for 2022. No stranger to the team, Baines was part of a very successful Southern Iowa Speedweek with the team in 2021 that saw Kasey Kahne finish eighth in the Knoxville Nationals finale.

With the recent news of famed car owner Dennis Roth getting inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, a date that Roth Motorsports will for sure have on their calendar is June 4th at Knoxville Raceway, the weekend of the induction ceremony.

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Jason, Tara, And Cole Roth Cattle Co., Roth Investments, Speedway Engines, Toyota, TRD, FK Rod Ends, Vahlco Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Smith Titanium for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-0, Wins-0, Top 5’s-0, Top-10’s-0

ON TAP: Roth Motorsports is TBD on when their 2022 season will kick off with Kerry Madsen.

