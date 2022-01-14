T.J.’s Takeaways From Thursday at the Chili Bowl Nationals

The only question I had after Thursday night’s feature was, “How does the racing keep getting better as the week goes on this year?”

After what was a bit of a lack luster feature Monday (although following a stellar VIROC event) the feature racing at the Tulsa Expo Center has been excellent. I’m not sure what the track crew discovered between Monday and the rest of the week, but they should keep doing it as the on-track action has seemingly improved every night.

That point was capped off with the thrilling final laps with Christopher Bell, Tanner Thorson, and C.J. Leary’s thrilling race for the win on Thursday.

The interesting part of Saturday’s feature was watching the top and bottom lanes shift from being dominant during different times of the feature. The past two nights have shown moments where finding the right lane at the right time was a crucial part of the main event, but not making one line so dominant that it takes over the entire event.

If Saturday’s finale has some of the aspects of the past two preliminary nights, we are all in for a treat.