Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Announces $2,500 Best Appearing Car and Crew Award

WARRNAMBOOL, SA (January 18, 2022) — As we edge another day closer to the 49th South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar the preparations are continuing as yet another amazing contingency award is unveiled, the Premier Speedway Maintenance Committee, R & M Security Best Presented Car and Crew.

In the absence of defending Best Presented Car and Crew Award winners – Krikke Motorsport – due to the current Border Restrictions, the opportunity presents for a new winner in 2022!

With 2,500 reasons to add that extra little bit of polish, or ensure that the crew are in uniform, it is sure to be a tough decision for the judges come the announcement of the Best Presented Car and Crew on Sunday afternoon.

“It is always exciting to reward a team for their efforts and just prior to COVID there was starting to be a bit of genuine effort being put in by a number of teams, which is what it is all about”, Premier Speedway General Manager David Mills said.

“To have R&M Security Service on board again speaks volumes for their support and our Maintenance Guys, all of whom are volunteers take great pride in presenting Sungold Stadium in as close to mint condition as they can, so they too like to reward the teams for the presentation of their cars”, he added.

For those yet to purchase tickets for the Classic they are currently available via www.premierspeedway.com.au with three and single-night ticket options all still available.

Walk up sales for Friday’s Racing will be available from 1pm until 2.30pm from the Warrnambool side, before recommencing just after 3pm. All patrons are reminded that tickets can be purchased on-line at any time on race day to avoid having to line-up and purchase at the gate.

In the interests of the safety of others in the current climate, the Premier Speedway Club would like to encourage you all to wear a mask where possible to ensure that we all can enjoy the Classic uninterrupted and return home safely upon its completion.

The 2022 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is supported by KFC, Performance Racegear, Fitz Media Productions, The Lady Bay Resort, GJ Gardner Homes and KRE Race Engines and will be held from Friday January 21, 2022, through to Sunday January 23, 2022.

