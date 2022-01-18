Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic Breakfast Venue Changed

From David Mills

WARRAMBOOL, SA (January 18, 2022) — Due to circumstances beyond the control of the Premier Speedway Club, the Classic Breakfast as hosted by Wade Aunger will now be held at Sungold Stadium, Premier Speedway, Warrnambool in the Classic Marquee atop Mt. Max.

To those that have booked we apologise for any inconvenience caused by this eleventh hour shift as we look forward to providing you with the perfect start your Classic weekend.

We urge anyone that knows of anyone already booked in for the Breakfast to advise any fellow attendees of the change. Parking will be available in the Allansford side Members Car Park with entry via the Allansford side public gates.

“Again, we apologise for the late change, but it was totally out of our control. Thankfully our caterers have stepped in and will do their utmost to ensure we have a great start to the weekend”, Premier Speedway Manager David Mills said.

“Wade has assembled great panel with differing backgrounds when it comes to Speedway, it should be well worth attending for those that have booked with only a handful of seats remaining at $30 each”, Mills added.

The 2022 South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic is supported by KFC, Performance Racegear, Fitz Media Productions, The Lady Bay Resort, GJ Gardner Homes and KRE Race Engines and will be held from Friday January 21, 2022, through to Sunday January 23, 2022.

Tickets for the Classic are currently available via www.premierspeedway.com.au with three and single-night ticket options all still available.