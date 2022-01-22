Hartigan Wins Feature at Kalgoorlie International Speedway

KALGOORLIE, W.A. (January 22, 2022) — Daniel Hartigan won the Western Australia state title feature Saturday night at Kalgoorlie International Speedway. The win was Hartigan’s first of the 2022 calendar year, taking the lead from James Inglis with 10 laps to go for the victory. Inglis, Taylor Milling, Kye Scroop, and Mitchell Wormall rounded out the top five.
Kalgoorlie International Speedway
Kalgoorlie, Western Australia
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 5wx-Daniel Hartigan
2. 80w-James Inglis
3. 25w-Taylor Milling
4. 60w-Kye Scroop
5. 97w-Mitchell Wormall
6. 60wx-Owen Peet
7. 21wx-Troy Lawson
8. 64wx-Clinton Holmwood
9. 9wx-Steve Adley
10. 15w-Callum Williamson
11. 13w-Myles Bolger
12. 14w-Jason Pryde