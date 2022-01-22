Hartigan Wins Feature at Kalgoorlie International Speedway

KALGOORLIE, W.A. (January 22, 2022) — Daniel Hartigan won the Western Australia state title feature Saturday night at Kalgoorlie International Speedway. The win was Hartigan’s first of the 2022 calendar year, taking the lead from James Inglis with 10 laps to go for the victory. Inglis, Taylor Milling, Kye Scroop, and Mitchell Wormall rounded out the top five.

Kalgoorlie International Speedway

Kalgoorlie, Western Australia

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 5wx-Daniel Hartigan

2. 80w-James Inglis

3. 25w-Taylor Milling

4. 60w-Kye Scroop

5. 97w-Mitchell Wormall

6. 60wx-Owen Peet

7. 21wx-Troy Lawson

8. 64wx-Clinton Holmwood

9. 9wx-Steve Adley

10. 15w-Callum Williamson

11. 13w-Myles Bolger

12. 14w-Jason Pryde