Jonathan Allard Wins at Palmerston North

PALMERSTON NORTH, N.Z. (January 22, 2022) — Jonathan Allard won the sprint car feature Saturday at Palmerstone North International Speedway. The victory was Allard’s second of the 2022 season. James Dahm, Jamie McDonald, Ryan O’Connor, and Dean Brindle rounded out the top five.
Palmerston North International Speedway
Palmerstone North, New Zealand
Saturday, January 22, 2022
Feature:
1. 11USA-Jonathan Allard
2. 6K-James Dahm
3. 71A-Jamie McDonald
4. 98M-Ryan O’Connor
5. 22A-Dean Brindle
6. 88K-Keaton Dahm
7. 84P-Dean Cooper
8. 51M-Rodney Wood
9. 1NZ-Michael Pickens
10. 19P-Kendall Savage
11. 9M-Holly Williams
12. 11A-Ryamond Griffen
13. 99A-Richard Battersby
14. 35A-Rob Vazey
15. 8K-Benji Sneddon
16. 18P-Greg Pickerill
17. 77A-Karl Fenton