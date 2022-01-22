Jonathan Allard Wins at Palmerston North

PALMERSTON NORTH, N.Z. (January 22, 2022) — Jonathan Allard won the sprint car feature Saturday at Palmerstone North International Speedway. The victory was Allard’s second of the 2022 season. James Dahm, Jamie McDonald, Ryan O’Connor, and Dean Brindle rounded out the top five.

Palmerston North International Speedway

Palmerstone North, New Zealand

Saturday, January 22, 2022

Feature:

1. 11USA-Jonathan Allard

2. 6K-James Dahm

3. 71A-Jamie McDonald

4. 98M-Ryan O’Connor

5. 22A-Dean Brindle

6. 88K-Keaton Dahm

7. 84P-Dean Cooper

8. 51M-Rodney Wood

9. 1NZ-Michael Pickens

10. 19P-Kendall Savage

11. 9M-Holly Williams

12. 11A-Ryamond Griffen

13. 99A-Richard Battersby

14. 35A-Rob Vazey

15. 8K-Benji Sneddon

16. 18P-Greg Pickerill

17. 77A-Karl Fenton