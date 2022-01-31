USCS Seaton Kicks Off Friday at Henry County Motorsports Park

From Pete Walton

ATLANTA, GA (January 30, 2022) — The United Sprint Car Series (USCS) Southern Thunder Tour regional series 2022 schedule of 33 events launches this coming Friday at Hendry County Motorsports Park in Clewiston, Florida (the Southern Most Dirt Track in the USA) with the 5th Annual USCS “Snow Free” Sprint Car Winter Nationals. These two nights of action are rounds #1 and #2 of the 12-race 5th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series that Kicks off at Hendry County Motorsports Park and ends 7 weekends later at North Alabama Speedway in Tuscumbia, Alabama.

The USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series will visit 15 different speedways in 6 Southeastern states from Friday February 4th until November 12th for the series season Championship event at Southern Raceway. In between those two dates the USCS Southern Thunder Tour will make many traditional stops at tracks that have been on the series schedule for over a decade and returns to a few that are rejoining the schedule. There are many events that could be considered highlights every season.

Those scheduled highlights include the afore-mentioned 5th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series with its six two-night events at six different venues that carries a $6000 point fund to be distributed to the top 10 drivers who compete in all Winter Heat mini-series events. Five events return from the 2021 schedule and a new stop is schedule at Need more Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia on Friday and Saturday, February 11th and 12th for Rounds #3 and #4 of the mini-series.

Other highlights include the two-day NASCAR Talladega 500 weekend at Talladega Short Track on Friday and Saturday, April 23rd and 24th. The following weekend on Friday and Saturday, April 29th and 30th after that prestigious event the USCS racers go head-to-head with the drivers of the Midwest based NRA Sprint Invaders in their season opener at I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee for a friendly North vs. South rivalry. The following month on May 13th and 14th the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour and USCS Southern Thunder our stars and cars headline the Salute to the U.S. Military month celebration at Southern Raceway in Milton. Florida.

The USCS Southern Thunder Tour returns to the schedule of events at Boyd’s Speedway in the Chattanooga, Tennessee suburb of Ringgold, Georgia on Friday, July 8th for the return of USCS Sprint Car Mania to the historic track in 2022. On the following night, July 9th the USCS drivers get another opportunity to once again honor former USCS driver, Randy Helton’s memory with the 13th Annual Randy Helton Memorial Race at famed Dixie Speedway in Woodstock, Georgia just outside of Atlanta, Georgia. This event coincides with the NASCAR weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway just as it did in 2021.

Two other big events are on the schedule during July for the USCS Southern Thunder Tour regional series. Those events include the 24th Annual Alabama Sprint Car Nationals at East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama on Friday and Saturday, July 15th and 16th and the 2nd Annual Summer Scorcher at Deep South Speedway on Loxley, Alabama on Friday and Saturday, July 29th and 30th. August will see the USCS Southern Thunder Tour competitors making annual stops at Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia on Friday, August 12th and Senoia Raceway for the Senoia Summer Nationals on Saturday, August 13th.

September kicks of with sort of its own Speedweek with five races over eight days on the first two weekends of the month. On Labor Day Weekend, the USCS Salute to American Labor Triple-header returns for the third year in-a-row to race at I-75 Raceway on Friday, September 2nd for Round #1, followed by a crowd-pleasing stop at ECM Speedway in Bremen, Alabama on Saturday, September 3rd for Round #2 and the Round #3 finale makes its traditional stop with a return to Talladega Short Track in Eastaboga, Alabama. The following weekend the series returns to Travelers Rest Speedway on Friday, September 9th for some more Thunder in the Upstate after an April 8th visit there. The USCS Southern Thunder Tour then travels an hour away to Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney, South Carolina for USCS High Speed Havoc.

After a break from action in October with several to be announced possibilities, the series returns to where it all began at Hendry County Motorsports Park for the two-night USCS Southern Most Sprint Car Nationals on Friday and Saturday, November 4th and 5th. The USCS Southern Thunder Tour and USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour Championship events will be held as previously mentioned at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida on Friday and Saturday, November 11th and 12th.

A number of the 2022 USCS Southern Thunder Tour events including the 12 USCS Winter Heat Series events will be LIVE Streamed via Dirt2Media.TV a Speed Sport TV affiliate. For more info on these events and how to view the live broadcast, please visit www.dirt2media.tv or www.dirt2media.com