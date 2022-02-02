Chase Johnson and Quinn Motorsports Gearing Up for a True Outlaw Schedule in California

From Gary Thomas

PENNGROVE, CA (February 2, 2022) — After joining up in August of last year Penngrove’s Chase Johnson and Clovis based Quinn Motorsports are pleased to return as a combo this season, as they get set to run a true outlaw slate in the Golden State.

Last year saw Johnson bounce back and forth in several different rides and cars throughout California and the Midwest. For the upcoming 2022 campaign he looks forward to competing in the same ride on a more consistent basis.

“Finding a consistent home here on the west coast is something I have been in search of this past year,” commented Johnson. “I see a great potential for success having the chance to do it with Sean Quinn and Tyler Silva. Sean has a fantastic mindset and belief in our ability as a team. We were quick at all the races we did last year and I believe with what he has in place going into this season, we can be a contender every weekend.”

The Johnson/ Quinn combination plans to run approximately 40 Winged Sprint Car events at various tracks this season. As noted, rather than focusing on points the team will run a mixed bag of races, including all the big Winged 360 shows in Northern and Central California. The team also plans to run selected Winged 410 events as well.

“Quinn Motorsports is very excited to have Chase Johnson at the wheel and Tyler Silva turning the wrenches on our No. 28 Winged Sprint Car this year,” said team owner Sean Quinn. “We found some good chemistry last year and we look forward to building off that and putting together some good runs this season. We are a Service Orientated / Faith Based race team that has been blessed to partner with Our Heroes Dreams organization. Our mission is to introduce our Veterans and First Responders to the motorsports community at the races and celebrate their service and sacrifice for our country.”

The first scheduled race for Johnson and Quinn Motorsports will be on Saturday March 12th with the Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Cars at Thunderbowl Raceway.

Crew chief Tyler Silva is also eager to get the year underway. “I’m excited and very thankful for the opportunity that Sean and his family have given me. Last year we ended it with some good speed, so hopefully we can carry that into 2022. The off-season is going by fast and I can’t wait to get the year started. Hopefully we can make the most out of it with good results everywhere we run.”

Johnson goes into the California season fresh off a successful outing at the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma last month. The 26-year-old finished a strong third during his preliminary night and made the big show on Saturday after transferring through the B-main. He also earned a podium result with the USAC/CRA Series recently in Arizona.

Chase Johnson and Quinn Motorsports would like to thank Quinn Developments, Our Heroes Dreams, Pit Stop USA, CR Powder Coating, Valley Auto Body, Advanced Metal Finishing, King Racing Products, Sellers Race Wings, Fresno Deputy Sheriffs Association, Nuttall/Coleman Attorney, Stark Naked Graphics, Kings Speedway/Peter Murphy Racing, Bell Helmets and K1 Race Gear for their support this season.