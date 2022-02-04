All Star Events at Senoia Rained Out

From Tyler Altmeyer

SENOIA, GA (February 4, 2022) – A massive weather front resulting in long periods of heavy precipitation throughout the evening hours on Thursday and morning hours on Friday has left Senoia Raceway heavily saturated, forcing track and All Star Circuit of Champions officials to cancel the entire weekend program slated for February 4-5. The track received nearly three inches of rain since Thursday afternoon, and with temperatures expected to reach only the mid to upper-40s on Saturday, track and Series officials were left with no choice.

The FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will now kick-off their 2022 Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts with an annual visit to Volusia Speedway Park for DIRTcar Nationals action on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 8-9. Helping launch the five-race sprint car segment of Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals, each night of the All Star portion will award $6,000.