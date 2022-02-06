Grant Anderson Wins SRA Feature at Moama

MOAMA, VIC (February 5, 2022) — Grant Anderson won the Sprintcar Racing of Association of Victoria feature Saturday at Heartland Raceway. Anderson led the 30-lap main event wire to wire over Daniel Pestka, Tate Frost, Grant Stansfield, and Brenten Farrer.
Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Heartland Raceway
Moama, Victoria
Saturday, February 5, 2022
Feature:
1. V11-Grant Anderson
2. S27-Daniel Pestka
3. T62-Tate Frost
4. VA88-Grant Stansfield
5. V34-Brenten Farrer
6. S13-Brock Hallett
7. N48-Jackson Delamont
8. T7-Tim Hutchins
9. V68-Brett Milburn
10. V48-Adam King
11. V78-Chris Campbell
12. V28-Andrew Hughes
13. VA12-Mark Carlin
14. V2-Domain Ramsay
15. V71-Marcus Green
16. N42-Zac Pacchiarrotta
17. V64-David Aldersley
18. N36-Eddie Lumbar