Grant Anderson Wins SRA Feature at Moama

MOAMA, VIC (February 5, 2022) — Grant Anderson won the Sprintcar Racing of Association of Victoria feature Saturday at Heartland Raceway. Anderson led the 30-lap main event wire to wire over Daniel Pestka, Tate Frost, Grant Stansfield, and Brenten Farrer.

Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Heartland Raceway

Moama, Victoria

Saturday, February 5, 2022

Feature:

1. V11-Grant Anderson

2. S27-Daniel Pestka

3. T62-Tate Frost

4. VA88-Grant Stansfield

5. V34-Brenten Farrer

6. S13-Brock Hallett

7. N48-Jackson Delamont

8. T7-Tim Hutchins

9. V68-Brett Milburn

10. V48-Adam King

11. V78-Chris Campbell

12. V28-Andrew Hughes

13. VA12-Mark Carlin

14. V2-Domain Ramsay

15. V71-Marcus Green

16. N42-Zac Pacchiarrotta

17. V64-David Aldersley

18. N36-Eddie Lumbar