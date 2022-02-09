Wednesday Washed Out at Volusia

From Tyler Altmeyer

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 9, 2022) — Despite sunshine and clear skies on Wednesday afternoon, the continued rainfall Tuesday night into the early-morning hours on Wednesday has further saturated the Volusia Speedway Park grounds, forcing track and DIRTcar officials to cancel Wednesday’s DIRTcar Nationals program with driver safety and track preservation in mind.

DIRTcar Nationals will now kick off with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and DIRTcar UMP Modifieds one hour earlier on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Grandstand gates will open at 4pm. Wednesday’s program will not be made up.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Wednesday’s event will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until March 9 to request a refund.