Tyler Clem Wins Top Gun Feature at Clewiston

CLEWISTON, FL (February 12, 2022) — Tyler Clem won the Top Gun Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Hendry County Motorsports Park. Kyle Connery, Brandon Grubaugh, Luke Hill, and Danny Jones rounded out the top five.

Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Hendry County Motorsports Park

Clewiston, Florida

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Feature:

1. Tyler Clem

2. Kyle Connery

3. Brandon Grubaugh

4. Luke Hill

5. Danny Jones

6. Shane Kreidler

7. Jeff Bye

8. Bradley Shanks

9. Scott Baldwin

10. Dustin Burtrom

11. Troy Thompson

12. Frank Carlsson