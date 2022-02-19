Oldfield, Kendall, and Mazzer Win at Archerfield

(February 19, 2022) — Luke Oldfield, Michael Kendall, and Robert Mazzer won features Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. Oldfield won the winged 410 sprint car feature for his third win of the 2022 calendar year. Steven Lines, Aaron Kelly, Ryan Newton, and Taylor Prosser rounded out the top five. Kendall took the lead with eight laps to go to win the midget car feature over Scott Farmer, Kaidon Brown, Darren Dillon, and Lachy Pauler. Mazzer won the wingless V6 Sprint Car main over Jamie Usher, Ben Manson, Michael Butcher, and Steve Pinlkington.
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 17-Luke Oldfield
2. 83-Steven Lines
3. 7-Aaron Kelly
4. 66-Ryan Newton
5. 91-Taylor Prosser
6. 3-Karl Hoffmans
7. Q10-Adam Butler
8. NQ10-Jy Corbet
9. 75-Darren Jensen
10. Q2-Brent Kratzmann
11. 32-Mitch Gowland
12. 42-Kristy Bonsey
13. 51-Tim Farrell
14. 21-Jordyn Brazier
15. 28-Allan Woods
16. 90-Anthony Lambert
17. 43-Dave Fanning
18. 34-Kevin Britten
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 35-Michael Kendall
2. 22-Scott Farmer
3. 97-Kaidon Brown
4. 15-Darren Dillon
5. 37-Lachy Paulger
6. 71-Dylan Menz
7. 81-Brad Dawson
8. 45-Tom Clauss
9. 8-Scott Doyle
10. 23-Casey O’Connell
11. 76-Reid Mackay
12. 14-Kody Stothard
13. 19-Jesse Harris
14. 57-Bernard Clarke
15. 66-Barry Gibbes
16. 11-Charlie Brown
17. 82-Jack Bell
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. N2-Robert Mazzer
2. Q2-Jamie Usher
3. 12-Ben Manson
4. 36-Michael Butcher
5. 78-Steve Pilkington
6. 40-James Grady
7. 75-Tim Harris
8. 11-Dave Sansby
9. 3-Ian Milnes
10. 73-Chris Catchpole
11. 74-Stuart Jefferies
12. 14-Ross Guy
13. 34-Adam Hotchkis
14. 17-Lance Dawson
15. 6-Brett Russo
16. 19-Andrew Carrick
17. 26-Daniel Barton
18. 88-Gary Hall
19. 80-Liam Atkinson
20. 82-Andrew Robinson