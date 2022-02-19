Oldfield, Kendall, and Mazzer Win at Archerfield

(February 19, 2022) — Luke Oldfield, Michael Kendall, and Robert Mazzer won features Saturday night at Archerfield Speedway. Oldfield won the winged 410 sprint car feature for his third win of the 2022 calendar year. Steven Lines, Aaron Kelly, Ryan Newton, and Taylor Prosser rounded out the top five. Kendall took the lead with eight laps to go to win the midget car feature over Scott Farmer, Kaidon Brown, Darren Dillon, and Lachy Pauler. Mazzer won the wingless V6 Sprint Car main over Jamie Usher, Ben Manson, Michael Butcher, and Steve Pinlkington.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 17-Luke Oldfield

2. 83-Steven Lines

3. 7-Aaron Kelly

4. 66-Ryan Newton

5. 91-Taylor Prosser

6. 3-Karl Hoffmans

7. Q10-Adam Butler

8. NQ10-Jy Corbet

9. 75-Darren Jensen

10. Q2-Brent Kratzmann

11. 32-Mitch Gowland

12. 42-Kristy Bonsey

13. 51-Tim Farrell

14. 21-Jordyn Brazier

15. 28-Allan Woods

16. 90-Anthony Lambert

17. 43-Dave Fanning

18. 34-Kevin Britten

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 35-Michael Kendall

2. 22-Scott Farmer

3. 97-Kaidon Brown

4. 15-Darren Dillon

5. 37-Lachy Paulger

6. 71-Dylan Menz

7. 81-Brad Dawson

8. 45-Tom Clauss

9. 8-Scott Doyle

10. 23-Casey O’Connell

11. 76-Reid Mackay

12. 14-Kody Stothard

13. 19-Jesse Harris

14. 57-Bernard Clarke

15. 66-Barry Gibbes

16. 11-Charlie Brown

17. 82-Jack Bell

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. N2-Robert Mazzer

2. Q2-Jamie Usher

3. 12-Ben Manson

4. 36-Michael Butcher

5. 78-Steve Pilkington

6. 40-James Grady

7. 75-Tim Harris

8. 11-Dave Sansby

9. 3-Ian Milnes

10. 73-Chris Catchpole

11. 74-Stuart Jefferies

12. 14-Ross Guy

13. 34-Adam Hotchkis

14. 17-Lance Dawson

15. 6-Brett Russo

16. 19-Andrew Carrick

17. 26-Daniel Barton

18. 88-Gary Hall

19. 80-Liam Atkinson

20. 82-Andrew Robinson