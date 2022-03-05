Sanders Cashes In On Opening Night at Silver Dollar Speedway

CHICO, CA (February 4, 2022) — Justin Sanders opened the 2022 season at Silver Dollar Speedway by victorious Friday during the John Padjen Classic Silver Cup. The victory was Sanders’ first of the 2022 season. Kaleb Montgomery, Andy Forsberg, Willie Croft, and Shane Golobic rounded out the top five.
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, California
Friday, February 4, 2022
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 2X-Justin Sanders
2. X1-Kaleb Montgomery
3. 92-Andy Forsberg
4. 29-Willie Croft
5. 17W-Shane Golobic
6. 14W-Ryan Robinson
7. 17WX-Ryan Bernal
8. 7-Tyler Thompson
9. 4-Jodie Robinson
10. 01JR-Kalib Henry
11. 2XM-Max Mittry
12. 22X-Sean Becker
13. 37-Steven Kent
14. 5R-Ryan Rocha
15. 83T-Tanner Carrick
16. 3C-Casey Schmitz
17. 5A-Daniel Whitley
18. 5C-Trent Canales
19. 12J-John Clark
20. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
21. 20-Chase Johnson
22. 5H-Colby Johnson
23. 35M-Chase Majdic
24. 6W-Billy Wallace