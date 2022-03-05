Sanders Cashes In On Opening Night at Silver Dollar Speedway

CHICO, CA (February 4, 2022) — Justin Sanders opened the 2022 season at Silver Dollar Speedway by victorious Friday during the John Padjen Classic Silver Cup. The victory was Sanders’ first of the 2022 season. Kaleb Montgomery, Andy Forsberg, Willie Croft, and Shane Golobic rounded out the top five.

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Friday, February 4, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 2X-Justin Sanders

2. X1-Kaleb Montgomery

3. 92-Andy Forsberg

4. 29-Willie Croft

5. 17W-Shane Golobic

6. 14W-Ryan Robinson

7. 17WX-Ryan Bernal

8. 7-Tyler Thompson

9. 4-Jodie Robinson

10. 01JR-Kalib Henry

11. 2XM-Max Mittry

12. 22X-Sean Becker

13. 37-Steven Kent

14. 5R-Ryan Rocha

15. 83T-Tanner Carrick

16. 3C-Casey Schmitz

17. 5A-Daniel Whitley

18. 5C-Trent Canales

19. 12J-John Clark

20. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

21. 20-Chase Johnson

22. 5H-Colby Johnson

23. 35M-Chase Majdic

24. 6W-Billy Wallace