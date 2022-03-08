All Star Circuit of Champions Welcomes Tezos as Series Title Sponsor Through 2024

From Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, IN (February 8, 2022) — Today, Tony Stewart and the All Star Circuit of Champions are pleased to announce Circuit of Champions are pleased to announce Tezos as the official series title sponsor. The announcement follows FloSports’ recent introduction of a multi-year technical partnership with Tezos, the world’s most advanced blockchain. Tezos will make its official debut when the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 points championship season commences on April 8.

Together, the All Star Circuit of Champions, FloRacing and Tezos will educate sprint car fans on blockchain technology, the opportunities available through the Tezos blockchain and NFTs (non-fungible tokens), including the creation of All Star specific NFTs.

“When Mark and his team presented the idea of replacing their FloRacing brand with Tezos as our title partner, we were intrigued by the concept,” said Tony Stewart. “Tezos is global brand with existing partnerships with Red Bull Racing and reigning Formula 1 champion, Max Verstappen, Manchester United, and the New York Mets. This is a terrific opportunity to align the All Stars with a non-endemic title partner that has enthusiasm to connect to our All Star tracks and fans. This will be an educational experience for us all and we look forward to playing our part in connecting our fans to Tezos.”

The relationship between the All Stars and FloRacing otherwise remains unchanged for 2022 and beyond with every All Star event being streamed live exclusively on FloRacing. The first events of the 2022 points season will take place at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, April 8-9.

“Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions is a perfect platform to build awareness and excitement about blockchain in the world of motorsports,” says Michael Rigsby, Vice President, Motorsports, FloSports. “Tezos is fast-becoming one of the most innovative brand partners in sports and we’re proud to bring these two teams together. More exciting things to come!”

Tezos is an energy-efficient, open source blockchain that continuously adopts cutting edge technology through on-chain governance and upgrades. Even as Tezos continues to grow exponentially, on-chain governance allows Tezos transaction fees to remain low and set the industry standard for sustainability. Unlike traditional Proof of Work blockchains, Tezos operates cleanly with minimal energy consumption and a negligible carbon footprint through its pioneering Proof of Stake mechanism which requires only a fraction of the energy that traditional Proof of Work blockchains need to secure their network.

Despite the unfortunate severe weather leading to four straight cancellations at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, and Volusia Speedway Park in De Leon Springs, Florida, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 officials persevered and managed to complete two of the six originally scheduled Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts programs. East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, succeeded in hosting the traveling All Stars with “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney and Cory Eliason earning victories on February 14-15, respectively.