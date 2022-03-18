Allstar Performance Event List: March 18-20, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022

Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region Spring Nationals
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Texas Sprint Series
Merced Speedway Merced, CA World of Outlaws
North Alabama Speedway Tuscumbia, AL United Sprint Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, March 19, 2022

105 Motor Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints
4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Series
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Carrick Speedway Carrick, TAS Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region Spring Nationals
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Hobart Raceway Sorell Creek, TAZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Hobart Raceway Sorell Creek, TAZ Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
North Alabama Speedway Tuscumbia, AL United Sprint Car Series
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA World of Outlaws Ocean Outlaw Showdown
Path Valley Speedway Park Sprintt Fun, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Silver Cup
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Premier Speedway Warrnambool, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Putnam Raceway Satsuma, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Whyalla Speedway Whyalla Barson, SA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, March 20, 2022

Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Lonestar Speedway Kilgore, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Piney Woods Spring Nationals
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars No Way Out 40