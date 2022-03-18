Allstar Performance Event List: March 18-20, 2022

Friday, March 18, 2022
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region
|Spring Nationals
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Merced Speedway
|Merced, CA
|World of Outlaws
|North Alabama Speedway
|Tuscumbia, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, March 19, 2022
|105 Motor Speedway
|Cleveland, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|4-17 Southern Speedway
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Carrick Speedway
|Carrick, TAS
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|ASCS National Tour / ASCS Lone Star Region
|Spring Nationals
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Hobart Raceway
|Sorell Creek, TAZ
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Limited Sprints
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|North Alabama Speedway
|Tuscumbia, AL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|World of Outlaws
|Ocean Outlaw Showdown
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Sprintt Fun, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Silver Cup
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Premier Speedway
|Warrnambool, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Putnam Raceway
|Satsuma, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Whyalla Speedway
|Whyalla Barson, SA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, March 20, 2022
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Lonestar Speedway
|Kilgore, TX
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Piney Woods Spring Nationals
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|No Way Out 40