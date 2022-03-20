Marks Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (March 19, 2022) — Brent Marks won the feature event Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Marks and the rest of the field waited out a rain delay before besting Buddy Kofoid and Danny Dietrich in the main event. Chase Dietz and Brandon Rahmer rounded out the top five.

Matt Dinley won the winged 358 sprint car feature.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, March 19, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 19m-Brent Marks

2. 71-Buddy Kofoid

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 39-Chase Dietz

5. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

6. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

7. 13-Justin Peck

8. 39m-Anthony Macri

9. 69-Tim Glatfelter

10. 1x-Chad Trout

11. 4r-Tim Wagaman

12. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

13. 75-Tyler Ross

14. 44-Dylan Norris

15. 99m-Kyle Moody

16. 21t-Scott Fisher

17. 7h-Trey Hivner

18. 11a-Austin Bishop

19. 5-Glenndon Forsythe

20. 23d-Michael Millard

21. 8-Billy Dietrich

22. 87-Alan Krimes

23. 35t-Tyler Esh

24. 33-Riley Emig

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 28-Matt Findley

2. 2-Kody Hartlaub

3. 70d-Frankie Herr

4. O0f-Chris Frank

5. 38s-Jordan Strickler

6. 7w-Jayden Wolf

7. 35-Steve Owings

8. 66a-Cody Fletcher

9. 17k-Kyle Keen

10. 69s-Cameron Smith

11. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

12. 54-Brett Wanner

13. 38-Brett Strickler

14. 23f-Justin Foster

15. 77-David Holbrook

16. 22e-Nash Ely

17. 41-Logan Ramsey

18. 89-Ashley Cappetta

19. 22b-Nat Tuckey

20. 511-John Sharpe

21. 2d-Dylan Orwig

22. 12k-Kyle Rohrbaugh

23. O0s-Shane Smith

24. 6-Cody Phillips