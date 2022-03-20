Marks Wins at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (March 19, 2022) — Brent Marks won the feature event Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. Marks and the rest of the field waited out a rain delay before besting Buddy Kofoid and Danny Dietrich in the main event. Chase Dietz and Brandon Rahmer rounded out the top five.
Matt Dinley won the winged 358 sprint car feature.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 19m-Brent Marks
2. 71-Buddy Kofoid
3. 48-Danny Dietrich
4. 39-Chase Dietz
5. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
6. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
7. 13-Justin Peck
8. 39m-Anthony Macri
9. 69-Tim Glatfelter
10. 1x-Chad Trout
11. 4r-Tim Wagaman
12. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
13. 75-Tyler Ross
14. 44-Dylan Norris
15. 99m-Kyle Moody
16. 21t-Scott Fisher
17. 7h-Trey Hivner
18. 11a-Austin Bishop
19. 5-Glenndon Forsythe
20. 23d-Michael Millard
21. 8-Billy Dietrich
22. 87-Alan Krimes
23. 35t-Tyler Esh
24. 33-Riley Emig
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 28-Matt Findley
2. 2-Kody Hartlaub
3. 70d-Frankie Herr
4. O0f-Chris Frank
5. 38s-Jordan Strickler
6. 7w-Jayden Wolf
7. 35-Steve Owings
8. 66a-Cody Fletcher
9. 17k-Kyle Keen
10. 69s-Cameron Smith
11. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
12. 54-Brett Wanner
13. 38-Brett Strickler
14. 23f-Justin Foster
15. 77-David Holbrook
16. 22e-Nash Ely
17. 41-Logan Ramsey
18. 89-Ashley Cappetta
19. 22b-Nat Tuckey
20. 511-John Sharpe
21. 2d-Dylan Orwig
22. 12k-Kyle Rohrbaugh
23. O0s-Shane Smith
24. 6-Cody Phillips