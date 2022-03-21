Muskogee, Lawton On Tap for OCRS This Weekend

From John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (March 21, 2022) — After three nights of racing three different drivers have visited the AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car winners in 2022.

The opportunity for two more drivers to visit victory lane takes place this weekend when the Oil Capital Racing Series visits Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee on Friday and Lawton Speedway on Saturday.

Last season Steven Shebester dominated the historic Thunderbird Speedway half-mile oval in May and won both stops at the quarter-mile at Lawton.

After winning the season opener at Red Dirt Raceway Shebester comes into the weekend in a tie for the points lead with Creek County Speedway winner Blake Edwards. Tanner Conn, Rees Moran and Terry Easum round out the top five in points after two weekends.

Friday grandstands at Thunderbird Speedway open at 5 with racing at 7:30. Saturday gates open at Lawton Speedway at 5 with racing beginning at 7:30.