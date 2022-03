Carter and Hammond Win at Stockton 99 Speedway

STOCKTON, Calif. (March 26, 2022) — Austin Carter and Rob Hammond won features Saturday at Stockton 99 Speedway. Carter won the combined Gunslinger Sprint Car Series / Supermodified main event while Hammond was victorious with the NCMA Sprint Cars.

Stockton 99 Speedway

Stockton, California

Saturday, March 26, 2022

Gunslinger Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 2-Austin Carter

2. 7-Mike Sargent

3. 2c-Adam Carter

4. 49-Fred Guthmiller

5. 19-Art McCarthy

NCMA Sprint Car Series

Feature:

1. 2a-Rob Hammond

2. 49-Pat Goodwill

3. 1-Mark Amador

4. 77b-David Burchett

5. 93-Jerry Kobza