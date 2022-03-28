410 Sprints And IMCA PASS 305 Sprints Race Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will launch into April with a program of Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and IMCA PASS 305 sprints coming up this Friday night at 7:30.

The April 1 program will offer the 410 sprints another 25-lap, $5,500 payday with gates opening at 5:30 pm.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

The first race of the season at the track for the IMCA PASS 305 sprints this Friday will be one of two in April at Williams Grove.

The highly competitive circuit will return to the oval again on April 15 as part of the Spring Sprint Special featuring a rare three-division sprint car show at the Grove.

Headlining the exciting card will be the 410 sprints as joined by the USAC East wingless 360 sprints.

The first Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season for the 410 sprints and the season debut of the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprints is set for April 8.

The 410 sprints will compete in timed practice laps on April 8.

A pair of big events will close April when the All Stars Sprints invade to battle in the $6,000 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on April 22 and then the URC 360 sprints come together for a challenge with the Williams Grove 358 sprints in a challenge race on April 29.

So far this season at Williams Grove, sprint car wins have gone to Justin Peck and teenager Dylan Norris.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.