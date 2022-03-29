Flood Warning And Tire Shortage Postpones Capital City Clash At Jackson Motor Speedway

Bryan Hulbert

BYRAM, Miss. (March 29, 2022) The Capital City Clash will have to wait as a continued threat of flooding, severe storms leading up to the event, and a shortage of tires has forced officials with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and Jackson Motor Speedway to postpone the $10,000 to win event to Saturday, July 9.

The show will now be paired with the $5,000 to win event at Rocket Raceway Park on Friday, July 8.

“Not the call we wanted to make, but unfortunately the call we have to make. The storms and flood warnings are a real concern, but the shortage of tires just compounds the issue,” stated ASCS Owner/Director, Terry Mattox.

“No one has control of the weather and unfortunately and supply issues with the materials needed to build the tires are outside Hoosier’s control. Even if we opened it up to a comparable tire, there still isn’t enough right now. Talking with Hoosier this week, it looks like we should have tires again before our next National Tour event.”

The next stop on the 2022 lineup is Friday, April 22 at Salina Speedway in Salina, Kan., and Saturday, April 23 at U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo.

