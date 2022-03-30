SELINSGROVE SPEEDWAY OFFICIALS MOVE UP SATURDAY’S SEASON OPENER START TIME TO 3PM DUE TO COOL TEMPS

By Steve Inch

SELINSGROVE, Pa. – Selinsgrove Speedway officials moved up the start time for this Saturday’s (April 2) season opener from 6 p.m. to 3 p.m. due to the forecast for unseasonably cool temperatures during the evening hours.

The tripleheader program will feature the Selinsgrove Ford super late models in a 25-lap main event paying $3,000 to win and $300 to start out of the $15,000 purse! To help teams with rising fuel costs, tow money has been increased to $200 for any late model driver who takes at least one green flag during the racing program.

Joining the super late models on April 2 will be the Apache Tree Service PASS/IMCA 305 sprint cars and the A&A Auto Stores roadrunners.

Grandstand and pit gates will open at 1 p.m.

Adult general admission is set at just $15 with students ages 12-17 $10. Kids ages 11 and under are admitted free general admission. Pit passes for all ages are $30.

For a complete schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The speedway office can be reached at570.374.2266.