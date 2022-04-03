Copeland Wins NARC Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (April 2, 2022) – Colby Copeland won the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track. Dominic Scelzi, Mitchell Faccinto, Shane Golobic, and Willie Croft rounded out the top five.
NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series
Stockton Dirt Track
Stockton, California
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Feature:
1. 2A-Colby Copeland
2. 41-Dominic Scelzi
3. 21-Mitchell Faccinto
4. 17W-Shane Golobic
5. 29-Willie Croft
6. 57-Justin Sanders
7. 42X-Tim Kaeding
8. 83T-Tanner Carrick
9. 69-Bud Kaeding
10. 14-Corey Day
11. 56-Michael Faccinto
12. 2X-Max Mittry
13. 18-Tanner Holmes
14. 83JR-Kerry Madsen
15. 19-Colby Thornhill
16. 88N-D.J. Netto
17. 26-Billy Aton
18. 2L-Logan Forler
19. 38B-Blake Carrick
20. 11-Dylan Bloomfield
21. 09S-Geoffrey Strole
22. 83V-Joel Myers Jr.
23. 21W-Josh Wiesz
24. 55I-Angelique Bell
25. 88-Austin McCarl