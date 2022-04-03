Copeland Wins NARC Feature at Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (April 2, 2022) – Colby Copeland won the NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track. Dominic Scelzi, Mitchell Faccinto, Shane Golobic, and Willie Croft rounded out the top five.

NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series

Stockton Dirt Track

Stockton, California

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Feature:

1. 2A-Colby Copeland

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi

3. 21-Mitchell Faccinto

4. 17W-Shane Golobic

5. 29-Willie Croft

6. 57-Justin Sanders

7. 42X-Tim Kaeding

8. 83T-Tanner Carrick

9. 69-Bud Kaeding

10. 14-Corey Day

11. 56-Michael Faccinto

12. 2X-Max Mittry

13. 18-Tanner Holmes

14. 83JR-Kerry Madsen

15. 19-Colby Thornhill

16. 88N-D.J. Netto

17. 26-Billy Aton

18. 2L-Logan Forler

19. 38B-Blake Carrick

20. 11-Dylan Bloomfield

21. 09S-Geoffrey Strole

22. 83V-Joel Myers Jr.

23. 21W-Josh Wiesz

24. 55I-Angelique Bell

25. 88-Austin McCarl