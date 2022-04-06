Oklahoma Sports Park hosts OCRS Sprint Cars on Saturday

by John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (April 5, 2022) –

Oklahoma Sports Park owner George Welch has hosted many OCRS events over the past ten plus years including the Oklahoma State Championship and the Harold Leep, Jr. Memorial. But has not held an OCRS event since 2018 due to weather related cancellations.

In 2018 Shane Sellers and Zach Chappell picked up victories on the 4/10 mile oval. Shane and his dad Robert dominated three races held at OSP in 2017.

Coming into Saturday’s program five different drivers have visited victory lane. Steven Shebester, Tyler Drueke, Blake Edwards, John Carney II and Tanner Conn have early season wins. Drueke, Edwards and Carney won for the first time with OCRS.

After five races in 2022 Edwards leads Rees Moran 534-518 in the championship race. Terry Easum, Conn and Shebester round out the top five.

Oklahoma Sports Park is located 10 miles west of Ada on state highway 3W.

Race time Saturday is 7;30.

What you need to know………

Where: Oklahoma Sports Park

When: Saturday, April 9

What: AmeriFlex / Oil Capital Racing Series IMCA points race

Times: Pit Gates open at 5 p.m., Grandstand opens at 5, Driver draw 5-6, Drivers meeting 6:15, Hot laps 7, Racing starts at 7:30.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $1,000-to-win, $250-to-start.

Track website: OklahomaSportsPark.com.

Top 10 Standings: 1. Blake Edwards 534; 2. Rees Moran 518; 3. Terry Easum 446; 4. Tanner Conn 437; 5. Steven Shebester 431; 6. Whit Gastineau 419; 7. Elizabeth Phillips 384; 8. Sheldon Barksdale 380; 9. Joe Bob Lee 354; 10. Chris Kelly 293.

2022 Winners: 3/4 – Steven Shebester (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/5 – Tyler Drueke (Red Dirt Raceway); 3/19 – Blake Edwards (Creek County Speedway); 3/25 – John Carney II (Thunderbird Speedway); 3/26 – Tanner Conn (Lawton Speedway).

About the AmeriFlex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based AmeriFlex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the AmeriFlex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. AmeriFlex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

AmeriFlex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.AmeriFlexHose.com

AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Contingency Sponsors

AmeriFlex Hose & Accessories, Hoosier Racing Tires, Smileys Racing Products, Schoenfeld, Brodix, Lucas Oil, RacinDirt.TV, Schure Built Suspension, Lightning Wings & Powder Coating, Smith Titanium, MyRacePass.