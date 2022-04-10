Easum Wins OCRS Feature at Oklahoma Sports Park

ADA, Okla. (April 9, 2022) — Terry Easum won the Oil Capital Racing Series feature Saturday at Oklahoma Sports Park. Blake Scott, Sheldon Barksdale from 10th starting spot, Black Edwards, and Joe Bob Lee from 12th starting spot rounded out the top five.

Oil Capital Racing Series

Oklahoma Sports Park

Ada, Oklahoma

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 55W-Danny Wood[2]

2. 50Z-Zach Chappell[4]

3. 22M-Rees Moran[3]

4. 17E-Blake Edwards[5]

5. 07-Michael Bookout[1]

6. 15-Jack Potter[6]

7. 12M-Mitchell Barros[7]

Lightning Wings Powder Coating Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 29S-Blake Scott[2]

2. 55-Johnny Kent[4]

3. 26M-Fred Mattox[1]

4. 83-Jett Hays[3]

5. 33-Gary Owens[5]

6. 51-Ryan Dean[7]

7. 88R-Ryder Laplante[6]

Smith Titanium Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Easum[2]

2. 2-Whit Gastineau[4]

3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[1]

4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[3]

5. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[5]

6. 17-Brandon Haddad[6]

AmeriFlex Hose Accessories A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 88-Terry Easum[1]

2. 29S-Blake Scott[3]

3. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[10]

4. 17E-Blake Edwards[8]

5. 5-Joe Bob Lee[12]

6. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]

7. 22M-Rees Moran[6]

8. 33-Gary Owens[13]

9. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[14]

10. 83-Jett Hays[11]

11. 88R-Ryder Laplante[18]

12. 07-Michael Bookout[16]

13. 51-Ryan Dean[15]

14. 50Z-Zach Chappell[2]

15. 12M-Mitchell Barros[20]

16. 2-Whit Gastineau[5]

17. 55W-Danny Wood[4]

18. 55-Johnny Kent[7]

19. 15-Jack Potter[17]

20. 17-Brandon Haddad[19]