DILLON, S.C. (April, 9, 2022) — Chris Lamb won the USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series feature Saturday at Dillon Motor Speedway. Eric Lewis, A.J. Sanders, Logan Sulvi, and Dillon Thomas rounded out the top five.

USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series

Dillon Motor Speedway

Dillon, South Carolina

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Feature:

1. 9-Chris Lamb

2. 4W-Eric Lewis

3. 1-A.J. Sanders

4. 19-Logan Sulyi

5. 4-Dillon Thomas

6. 88-Nathan Byrd

7. 47-Hunter Wise

8. 87jr-Brady Allum