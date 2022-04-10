Sanders Wins “Tribute to Al Hinds” at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (April 9, 2022) – Justin Sanders won the “Tribute to Al Hinds” Saturday at Placerville Speedway for the winged 360 sprint cars. Sanders took the lead on lap three and led the remaining 17 laps for the victory. Tanner Carrick, Shane Golobic, Kaleb Montgomery, and Joel Myers Jr. rounded out the top five.
Tribute to Al Hinds
Placerville Speedway
Placerville, California
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 57W-Justin Sanders
2. 83T-Tanner Carrick
3. 17W-Shane Golobic
4. X1-Kaleb Montgomery
5. 83V-Joel Myers Jr.
6. 7C-Tony Gomes
7. 01-Kalib Henry
8. 33T-Jimmy Trulli
9. 34-Landon Brooks
10. 94-Greg Decaires V
11. 2XM-Max Mittry
12. 92-Andy Forsberg
13. 21X-Gage Garcia
14. 4-Jodie Robinson
15. 35M-Chase Majdic
16. 93-Stephen Ingraham
17. 31C-Justyn Cox
18. 24-Justin Henry
19. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez
20. 18T-Tanner Holmes