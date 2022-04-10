Sanders Wins “Tribute to Al Hinds” at Placerville

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (April 9, 2022) – Justin Sanders won the “Tribute to Al Hinds” Saturday at Placerville Speedway for the winged 360 sprint cars. Sanders took the lead on lap three and led the remaining 17 laps for the victory. Tanner Carrick, Shane Golobic, Kaleb Montgomery, and Joel Myers Jr. rounded out the top five.

Tribute to Al Hinds

Placerville Speedway

Placerville, California

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 57W-Justin Sanders

2. 83T-Tanner Carrick

3. 17W-Shane Golobic

4. X1-Kaleb Montgomery

5. 83V-Joel Myers Jr.

6. 7C-Tony Gomes

7. 01-Kalib Henry

8. 33T-Jimmy Trulli

9. 34-Landon Brooks

10. 94-Greg Decaires V

11. 2XM-Max Mittry

12. 92-Andy Forsberg

13. 21X-Gage Garcia

14. 4-Jodie Robinson

15. 35M-Chase Majdic

16. 93-Stephen Ingraham

17. 31C-Justyn Cox

18. 24-Justin Henry

19. 83SA-Isaiah Vasquez

20. 18T-Tanner Holmes